Broncos React to Win on Twitter

DENVER --After Denver's 24-17 win against San Diego in the AFC Divisional Round, players took to Twitter to react.
See below for a compilation of players' tweets. You can follow all the Broncos on twitter by clicking here.
#TimeToRide — Jacob Tamme (@JacobTamme) January 13, 2014
#BroncosUp once again.... — Omar C. Bolden (@Os_Island) January 13, 2014
Great team win #ontothenextone !! Guess we gotta smack them boys next week. #imgeeked #BroncosCountry #UnitedInOrange — David BRUTON JR. (@D_Brut30) January 13, 2014
Good team win! Moving on! #AFCChampionship — Duke Ihenacho (@NachoLyfe) January 13, 2014
Let's go Broncos!!!!! #turn http://t.co/uWRbPBFBGJ — Ryan Clady (@RyanClady) January 13, 2014
Great team win by the Broncos !!! — Tony Carter (@tonycarter904) January 13, 2014
Great Team Win!!!! Gotta stay hungry!!!! All Glory to God! #BBB #LoveMySquad — Virgil Green (@VGreen85) January 13, 2014
Another great team win. Bring on the Patriots. 1Love — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) January 13, 2014
I wanna show much respect to the chargers I still have love for those guys and respect for the organization. Go broncos. — Shaun Phillips (@ShaunPhillips95) January 13, 2014
AFC championship here we go....Broncos let's get it!!! Thank you for the warm welcome of Mr.Mince. orange Crush!!!! — Jeremy Mincey (@MrMince94) January 13, 2014