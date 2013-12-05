Broncos Prepared for Cold

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –The Broncos' week of practice began in blustery conditions, and the weather projections show another cold and possibly snowy day on Sunday when the Broncos host the Titans.

The Broncos have played in cold conditions already this season – the game in New England for example – and have practiced in the snow at Dove Valley but Head Coach John fox said that the cold isn't something you get used to.

"I don't think where you're located that you ever get really used to really cold weather," Fox said Wednesday after the Broncos' practiced indoors. 'I don't think you grow thicker skin because you live in it. I don't think it's a physiological thing. I think a lot of it is mental and just dealing with elements. That could be a torrential downpour, it could be a snowstorm, it could be—just like a golfer, you've got to deal with the elements."

Wide receiver Eric Decker agreed with Fox and added that even being from Minnesota, he never really got used to the cold either.

"You have to understand the difficulties of being cold and the challenges that come with it," Decker said. "It is the same game whether it's warm or cold but there are some challenges to it. Both teams have to face it so for us it's just being mentally prepared to be able to do the things that are going to allow to have us success."

Playing in cold weather does present some different challenges that both teams have to adjust to throughout the game. Rookie running back Montee Ball, who despite playing four years of college football in Wisconsin has never played a game in the snow, said that the cold weather changes things.

"It's different, let me say that," Ball said. "It's different. Your hands are a lot colder so I just want to put a high sense of awareness on it for this game and not worry too much about, not make it anything I wouldn't do all along but just protect the football."

The fact remains even if the temperature doesn't rise above freezing, both teams have to deal with it. For some players that's easier than others.

"I think both sides do some adjusting," linebacker Von Miller said. "I'm getting after the ball. I think everybody else on the defense is the same way. We're getting after the ball no matter if it is 90 degrees or if it is 6 degrees. We come in here to play football.