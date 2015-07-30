Broncos prepare for four games without Derek Wolfe

"It's like having an injury. Somebody's got to step up," Kubiak said. "It's an opportunity for someone on this football team, and maybe we don't know who that is right now. We'll find out along the way. But that's why we're here: to go to work and fill those voids."

Added outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware: "He's going to be missed, but we've got guys that will fill his role until he gets back." The first, steadiest option to fill in for Wolfe is Vance Walker.

"Vance, he had a really good offseason," Kubiak said. "The thing about Vance, he gives us flexibility. He's going to play some nose, also, he's going to play the end position. That was a key acquisition."

Defensive end Antonio Smith, who will take part in training camp, will also be in the mix, although he projects as more of a third-down, pass-rush specialist in the 3-4 alignment, mirroring the bulk of his role when he played in this defensive scheme with the Texans.