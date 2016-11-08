Broncos players spend time with military members set for deployment at Buckley Air Force Base

AURORA, Colo. — **Every Sunday, NFL fans turn on their TVs or travel to various stadiums across the country to watch their heroes play football.

On Tuesday, a few Broncos players visited some of their heroes as a part of the USAA Salute to Service Caravan.

Linebackers DeMarcus Ware and Dekoda Watson, defensive end Jared Crick and punter Riley Dixon spent their off day at Buckley Air Force Base mingling with military members while also learning more about their daily duties, like how to fly a fighter jet.

"They look at us as the stars. They watch us when they go home, but at the end of the day they're the stars. They keep us safe," Ware said. "It's an honor to go into their world. Sometimes they come to football games, but to come on base, see them dressed in their uniforms and see what they do, it's just amazing."

The day began with two meet-and-greet sessions, first with military members of the 169th Field Artillery Brigade set for deployment, followed by an autograph session in the Leadership and Development Center.

"It's incredibly humbling," added Dixon. "These are the people protecting our country, protecting our lives. For them to say, 'Hey, we really look up to you,' and 'You guys brighten our day,' is truly humbling."

"I don't know why they're looking at us as heroes, because we're not," Watson echoed. "Y'all are the heroes. For them to look at us as a higher figure, it's a big honor but at the same time, it's not even close to what they do."