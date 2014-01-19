Broncos Players Pregame Tweets

DENVER --See below for a list of tweets sent by Broncos players in the morning before the AFC Championship Game.
I'm up I'm up! And it is #GameDay!! #UnitedInOrange #broncoscountry #AFCChampionship Let's rock today at the stadium!! — David BRUTON JR. (@D_Brut30) January 19, 2014
What a great day to BOSS UP!!! #BroncosUp #BroncosCountry #LetsRide we need that same energy from last week x 10!!! — Omar C. Bolden (@Os_Island) January 19, 2014
Dialed in — Duke Ihenacho (@NachoLyfe) January 19, 2014
Beautiful day At the Mile High , let's get the W — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) January 19, 2014
Game Day !!! Lets get it Broncos !!!! — Tony Carter (@tonycarter904) January 19, 2014
So Damn Juiced Right Now!! Game Day!! Broncos Up man.. Let's go!! — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) January 19, 2014
Game day!! AFC Championship! Show your pride Colorado! http://t.co/yan1J65B6T — Ben Garland (@BenGarland63) January 19, 2014
Best day of week! Dear god thank you ! Let's get right ! Phillipians 4:13 — kwebb (@kayvonwebster) January 19, 2014