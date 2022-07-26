Broncos placing OLB Randy Gregory, OL Billy Turner, WR KJ Hamler on Physically Unable to Perform list, OLB Christopher Allen on Non-Football Injury list

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos begin training camp, the team is placing outside linebacker Randy Gregory, offensive lineman Billy Turner and wide receiver KJ Hamler on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, General Manager George Paton announced Tuesday.

Neither Gregory nor Turner participated in on-field work during the Broncos' offseason program, and Hamler was largely limited to individual drills as he returns from last season's ACL injury. Hamler suffered his injury in September of 2021 and returned to participate in a portion of the offseason program. The Broncos have not disclosed Gregory's or Turner's injuries, but both players reportedly underwent offseason procedures.

The Broncos are also placing undrafted rookie Christopher Allen on the Non-Football Injury list, which is intended for players who suffered their injuries in a non-NFL related manner. Allen suffered a season-ending foot injury last year while playing for Alabama.

Gregory, Turner, Hamler and Allen will count against the Broncos' 90-man roster and can be activated at any point ahead of the regular season.

General Manager George Paton was asked specifically about Gregory's status, and he said the Broncos' free-agent addition should be ready for Week 1.