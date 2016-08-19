Broncos place Vance Walker on injured reserve, sign TE Manasseh Garner

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Defensive end Vance Walker was officially placed on injured reserve Friday morning, four days after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a nine-on-seven drill.
Walker, an eight-year veteran, had been on the first team throughout the offseason and training camp and had been projected to start after a stellar training camp to that point.
To fill Walker's spot on the roster, the team brought back TE Manasseh Garner, who was on the roster throughout the offseason but was waived on the first day of training camp.
A first-year tight end, the 24-year-old Garner was on the Buffalo Bills' practice squad for one week last season. The Broncos signed Garner to a future contract on Jan. 13 after he was part of a Dec. 15 tryout at the UCHealth Training Center.
Garner will provide depth in the wake of recent injuries to Garrett Graham and Jeff Heuerman. The Broncos had just three healthy tight ends Thursday: Virgil Green, John Phillips and Henry Krieger-Coble.
Garner worked at wide receiver, tight end and even defensive end during a college career that saw him transfer from Wisconsin to the University of Pittsburgh.