Broncos place Vance Walker on injured reserve, sign TE Manasseh Garner

To fill Walker's spot on the roster, the team brought back TE Manasseh Garner, who was on the roster throughout the offseason but was waived on the first day of training camp.

A first-year tight end, the 24-year-old Garner was on the Buffalo Bills' practice squad for one week last season. The Broncos signed Garner to a future contract on Jan. 13 after he was part of a Dec. 15 tryout at the UCHealth Training Center.

Garner will provide depth in the wake of recent injuries to Garrett Graham and Jeff Heuerman. The Broncos had just three healthy tight ends Thursday: Virgil Green, John Phillips and Henry Krieger-Coble.