Denver Broncos | News

Broncos place NT Phil Taylor on injured reserve; sign DE Billy Winn

Jul 31, 2016 at 09:42 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

taylor_winn_CP_160731.jpg

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Nose tackle Phil Taylor is headed to injured reserve because of the knee injury he suffered during Friday's practice.

But this does not necessarily mean that Taylor's season is over.

In March, the NFL tweaked its rules regarding recallable injured reserve. Teams are still only allowed to recall one player from injured reserve back to their rosters, but they do not have to designate the player in advance, as had been the case in previous years.

Taylor was helped off the practice field Friday after being injured, but was on the sideline watching the on-field work during each of the past two days.

To fill the vacant spot on the 90-man roster, the Broncos signed defensive end Billy Winn, a 6-foot-4, 300-pounder who heads into his fifth NFL season. Winn broke into the league as a sixth-round pick of the Browns in 2012 and played three seasons in Cleveland, starting 18 games and finishing with three sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, 15 tackles for losses and 11 quarterback hits.

Winn spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts, for which he started three of the 12 games in which he played. Winn had one quarterback hit and one tackle for a loss in his lone Colts campaign.

Related Content

news

Breaking down the Broncos' initial roster at the 53-man deadline

With injuries striking players such as Jake Butt, Drew Lock and Theo Riddick in recent weeks, the Broncos had some tricky waters to navigate and will likely be busy in the coming days.

news

Broncos 20, Cardinals 7: Observations

Malik Reed was a force, Khalfani Muhammad and the running game got going in the third quarter, and punter Colby Wadman had an impressive night as the Broncos concluded the preseason.

news

Rams 10, Broncos 6: Observations

Keishawn Bierria's fourth-and-goal tackle was one of two fourth-down stops in the red zone that defined an outstanding night for the Broncos' front-seven depth.

news

Broncos-Rams: What to watch

QBs Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien are expected to get the snaps in a game that will likely showcase players competing to provide roster depth.

news

49ers 24, Broncos 15: Observations

Emmanuel Sanders looked like his usual, explosive self. Given how the Broncos need his vertical speed, that was the best news of the night.

news

What to watch in Broncos-49ers

There are not many first-team positions up for grabs, but the returner spots are. Kelvin McKnight, who had an 18-yard punt return in the preseason opener, is in the mix.

news

Broncos-49ers Saturday joint practice report: Offense 'came out firing'

Drew Lock noticed a difference in the energy of Denver's offense, which led to a productive practice. "We got the juices flowing early, so whenever that happens, you know it's going to be a good day," he said.

news

Broncos-49ers Friday joint practice report

The 49ers ratcheted up the intensity, which players like Chris Harris Jr. embraced so they could learn more about their team. "I want to see who wants to compete, who shies away, who doesn't like the competition," Harris said.

news

Broncos Day 18 camp report: Defending tight ends a focal point

But with San Francisco's George Kittle dealing with a calf injury, Chris Harris Jr. and the Broncos may not get the challenge they hoped to receive in the upcoming joint practices.

news

Broncos Day 17 camp report: One last practice show for the fans

Now "it's time to get serious," as wide receiver Tim Patrick said. But on Tuesday, they treated the fans to an aerial circus.

news

Broncos Day 16 camp report: Jamal Carter gets used to his new spot

Previously a safety, Carter now finds himself learning how to be an inside linebacker.

news

Broncos Day 15 camp report: George Aston's plate is full

As the only healthy fullback on the roster, he will be busy with the offense during its team periods. But his work on special teams could determine whether he makes the 53-man roster.

Advertising