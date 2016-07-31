Broncos place NT Phil Taylor on injured reserve; sign DE Billy Winn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Nose tackle Phil Taylor is headed to injured reserve because of the knee injury he suffered during Friday's practice.

But this does not necessarily mean that Taylor's season is over.

In March, the NFL tweaked its rules regarding recallable injured reserve. Teams are still only allowed to recall one player from injured reserve back to their rosters, but they do not have to designate the player in advance, as had been the case in previous years.

Taylor was helped off the practice field Friday after being injured, but was on the sideline watching the on-field work during each of the past two days.

To fill the vacant spot on the 90-man roster, the Broncos signed defensive end Billy Winn, a 6-foot-4, 300-pounder who heads into his fifth NFL season. Winn broke into the league as a sixth-round pick of the Browns in 2012 and played three seasons in Cleveland, starting 18 games and finishing with three sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, 15 tackles for losses and 11 quarterback hits.