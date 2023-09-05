Broncos partner with Highlights on 2023 Broncos Magazine for Kids

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are partnering with Highlights on the 2023 issue of Broncos Magazine for Kids (BM4K), it was announced.

Highlights is the leading children's magazine in the United States that publishes kid-curated content for ages 0-12.

This marks the first time an NFL team has partnered with Highlights to create custom content for its children's magazine.

"We are thrilled to join Highlights in this unique partnership," Broncos Chief Marketing Officer Hailey Sullivan said. "The Broncos and Highlights are able to team up and teach a new generation of fans about the game of football and encourage their curiosity through fun, interactive content in this magazine."

The collaboration will include nine Highlights-branded pages that will feature football and Broncos-specific crafts, games, activities and more for readers. BM4K is a way to introduce the sport to the youngest members of Broncos Country, while enticing curiosity to adolescent fans familiar with the team.

"Highlights aims to help raise curious, creative, confident and caring kids," Kent Johnson, CEO, Highlights for Children said. "We are proud this partnership helps to bring the fun of the game to more families."

Launching in September, which is National Literacy Month, the BM4K x Highlights magazine will also be a part of a larger literacy initiative. The Denver Broncos Foundation will host a 3-day Scholastic Book Fair from Sept. 12-14, at Montview Elementary School. Every student (approx. 550) will receive their own copy of Broncos Magazine for Kids and three books of their choosing. Montview Elementary will additionally receive 300 books to be utilized in the library and various classrooms.

To learn more about the collaboration, visit https://www.denverbroncos.com/publications/highlights/.

Media interested in covering the BM4K collaboration or Scholastic Book Fair should contact Megan Boyle (megan.boyle@broncos.nfl.net).

About Highlights