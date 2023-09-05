Denver Broncos | News

Broncos partner with Highlights on 2023 Broncos Magazine for Kids

Sep 05, 2023 at 10:00 AM
highlights-mockup

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are partnering with Highlights on the 2023 issue of Broncos Magazine for Kids (BM4K), it was announced.

Highlights is the leading children's magazine in the United States that publishes kid-curated content for ages 0-12.

This marks the first time an NFL team has partnered with Highlights to create custom content for its children's magazine.

"We are thrilled to join Highlights in this unique partnership," Broncos Chief Marketing Officer Hailey Sullivan said. "The Broncos and Highlights are able to team up and teach a new generation of fans about the game of football and encourage their curiosity through fun, interactive content in this magazine."

The collaboration will include nine Highlights-branded pages that will feature football and Broncos-specific crafts, games, activities and more for readers. BM4K is a way to introduce the sport to the youngest members of Broncos Country, while enticing curiosity to adolescent fans familiar with the team.

"Highlights aims to help raise curious, creative, confident and caring kids," Kent Johnson, CEO, Highlights for Children said. "We are proud this partnership helps to bring the fun of the game to more families." 

Launching in September, which is National Literacy Month, the BM4K x Highlights magazine will also be a part of a larger literacy initiative. The Denver Broncos Foundation will host a 3-day Scholastic Book Fair from Sept. 12-14, at Montview Elementary School. Every student (approx. 550) will receive their own copy of Broncos Magazine for Kids and three books of their choosing. Montview Elementary will additionally receive 300 books to be utilized in the library and various classrooms.

To learn more about the collaboration, visit https://www.denverbroncos.com/publications/highlights/.

Media interested in covering the BM4K collaboration or Scholastic Book Fair should contact Megan Boyle (megan.boyle@broncos.nfl.net).

About Highlights

Founded in 1946, Highlights exists to help children become their best selves—curious, creative, caring and confident. We foster joyful learning with our three popular magazines Highlights (ages 6-12), High Five (ages 2-5), and Hello (ages 0-2), and other offerings including book clubs, books, famous Hidden Pictures puzzles, clothing, gear, crafts, and activities. Connect with Highlights: Highlights.com, Parents.highlights.com, HighlightsKids.com. Follow Highlights: Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. Join the conversation: #MyHighlightsKid | Media Contact: PRDepartment@Highlights.com

Related Content

news

Inaugural 'Broncos Gameshow Nite' to air on KUSA on Friday at 7 p.m. MDT

The show, taped in front of a live studio audience, features two teams of Broncos alumni as they competed in a battle of wits.
news

Broncos announce partnership with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre

The partnership comes at a time when CMLL is celebrating its 90th anniversary and will feature two exhibitions in Denver and Mexico City.
news

Broncos announce Fox Sports Mexico as international preseason broadcast partner

The Denver Broncos agreed to a multi-year partnership with FOX Sports Mexico as the club's international preseason broadcast partner, the team announced Friday. 

news

Broncos and Breckenridge Distillery Release Limited-Edition Bourbon and Vodka Bottles 

Breckenridge Vodka named Official Vodka of the Denver Broncos
news

Broncos half-priced tickets to go on sale Tuesday, July 25

A limited inventory of Denver Broncos half-price game tickets for the 2023 season at Empower Field at Mile High will go on sale on Tuesday, July 25, at 10 a.m. MDT.
news

Broncos digital and broadcast teams honored with four Emmy Awards (Heartland Chapter) for content

The Heartland Chapter is one of 19 regional Emmy chapters across the United States that awards excellence in all areas of media and television. Heartland Emmy awards were presented at the 37th Annual Awards Gala on Sunday in Denver and Oklahoma City.
news

Broncos name MaryKate Johnson as Executive Vice President of Human Resources

Johnson brings more than 20 years of strategic talent planning, employee experience and executive coaching expertise to the Broncos.
news

Broncos host Rocky Mountain Region's largest high school 7-on-7 and Linemen Challenge tournaments

news

Broncos to participate in NFL's Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

The program, which is in its second year, places medical students interested in primary care sports medicine and orthopedic surgery in one-month clinical rotations with NFL clubs.

news

Broncos to unveil Breckenridge Bourbon Club premium experience at Empower Field at Mile High this season

The spacious 9,040 square-foot Club, situated on the east side of the stadium, will feature Breckenridge Bourbon-branded décor and Broncos memorabilia.

news

Denver Broncos and Centura Health announce 10-year partnership, training facility naming rights agreement

"We're excited to team up with Centura Health as part of this significant partnership highlighted by our training facility naming rights and, most importantly, a shared commitment to serving our community," Broncos President Damani Leech said.
Advertising