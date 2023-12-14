Broncos Notebook: TE Greg Dulcich brings a 'uniquely different' element to Denver's offense upon return to practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos begin the final stretch of their season, reinforcements could be on the way.

Tight end Greg Dulcich returned to practice on Wednesday, and the athletic player should bring a different dynamic to Denver's offense when he returns to game action.

"Man, 'Dolce and Gabbana,'" wide receiver Courtland Sutton said. "I'm excited to get him back. The dude's had to fight a lot of adversity, and it's been really unfortunate, but to be able to get him back's going to be amazing. I don't think a lot of people really understand the level of excitement that he brings to the game from that tight end position. The dude can do it all. He'll block up if he needs to, he can run every route, run away from anybody, creates mismatches in the passing game. I'm excited to get him back."

Head Coach Sean Payton said "we'll see" whether Dulcich will play against the Lions in Week 15, but Payton acknowledged the benefit Dulcich would bring to the Broncos' offense.

"He gives us speed, [which is an] element that's uniquely different," Payton said. "Quite honestly, our young guy, [tight end] Lucas [Krull], is really doing a good job with a similar type of role, it you will. It was good to have him out there today, and it certainly will help."

Sutton and Dulcich's teammates have noticed the work Dulcich has put in to return the field, and Payton said Dulcich has seen "a lot of specialists" as he's rehabbed to come back from his second stint of the season on injured reserve.

"I think Greg's worked extremely hard," quarterback Russell Wilson said. "You've got to give credit to our trainers getting him back and ready to go. We'll see what he can do — if he can play or not this week. He looked great at practice today. He's been running really well."

Wilson said Dulcich is capable of making "some special, special plays for us" and hopes the Broncos can soon integrate him back into game action. As Sutton explained, the Broncos should benefit greatly from Dulcich's eventual return to game action.

"I think he brings just a whole different level of game-[planning] for defenses," Sutton said. "They have to account for him. If you don't account for him and you try to leave him matched up with linebackers and safeties, it's not going to be a pretty day. I'm excited to get 'Dolce' back, man. It's going to be fun."

Added Jerry Jeudy: "It means a lot having Greg Dulcich. [He's] just another weapon that can make plays all over the field — outside, tight end, inside, doesn't matter. It's always good to have multiple weapons on the field all at once."

'HE JUST KEEPS WORKING'

After several missed opportunities against the Chargers, Jeudy said he's focused on "finishing the plays moving forward."

"That one play, the touchdown, I've got to drag the foot," Jeudy said Wednesday. "The deep post route, [I've] just got to secure that catch, make that catch and that's it. Other than that, I was running great routes. I've just got to finish."

Both Sutton and Wilson have seen the right response from Jeudy, particularly in Wednesday's practice.

"He was great at practice today," Wilson said. "His confidence is high. … We have full confidence in what he's going to do. We've got four great games coming up. He's going to be a major part of them. He's going to be a difference-maker in them. We believe in him. He's going to make some special plays — we know that. We're looking forward to it. He's a great friend, great teammate."

Sutton said Jeudy is "the ultimate competitor" who "demands a lot out of himself," and he said that's the type of person he wants to play alongside.

"He just demands the most out of himself," Sutton said. "That's what you want. Those are the type of guys you want in your room, on your team, because you know, at the end of the day, they're going to go out there and you're going to get everything that they have, and that's just how Jerry is, and I love that about him. I love that he's a competitor. He's not going to settle for being less than the best that he can be. I applaud that part of him. There's not a lot of people that can hold themselves to that standard. Some people would say, 'Oh, it's all right.' He's not that type of person. He's going to go out there, and he's going to give you everything he's got and whenever he feels like he's not up to that standard, he wants to be better and he works to be better.