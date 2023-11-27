Broncos Notebook: Red-zone efficiency, Adam Trautman touchdown among keys to Denver's win vs. Browns

DENVER — As the Broncos earned their fifth consecutive win, there were plenty of reasons to be pleased.

Denver forced three turnovers, ran for a season-high 169 yards and responded well to adversity in the second half.

"There were a lot of things we did today that I was pleased with," Head Coach Sean Payton said, "and we felt like we beat a good football team."

The Broncos found particular success in the red zone, as Denver's offense scored three touchdowns inside the 20-yard line and the defense limited Cleveland's ability to score points.

Denver marched into the red zone on two of its first three drives and scored touchdowns on both red-zone opportunities. Later in the game, the Broncos added another touchdown on their fourth red-zone trip. Denver added field goals on its other two opportunities, which resulted in 27 points in five red-zone trips.

Prior to Sunday's game, the Browns allowed opponents to reach the red-zone about twice per game. In Denver's win, the Broncos raced past that mark and used efficient play — and one impressive catch — to find success.

Defensively, Denver held the Browns to field goals on its two first-half red-zone opportunities. Though the Browns scored a touchdown in the second half, they had just one possession inside Denver's 20-yard line.

The discrepancy in red-zone trips — and the efficiency with which the two teams were able to score — had a major impact on the game. As the Broncos scored touchdowns and the Browns settled for field goals, Denver built a lead that put pressure on a predominantly run-first attack.

"When you get a team that rushes the ball so well, it's much harder to play them from behind than with a lead, and that kind of forces them to flip the script a little bit," Payton said. "Now that's easier said than done, but we were lucky to do that, and that was something we wanted to do."