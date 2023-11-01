Denver Broncos | News

Broncos nominate Ring of Fame linebacker Randy Gradishar for 2023 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Nov 01, 2023 at 10:48 AM
23_SalutetoService_1920x1080

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos Ring of Fame linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Fame Senior Finalist Randy Gradishar has been selected as the team's nominee for the 2023 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA, it was announced.

As a Broncos Alum, Gradishar has participated in three USO tours visiting troops in Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. He is an active supporter of team military outreach and has hosted service members at practices, visited local Colorado bases and participated in 'Welcome Home' ceremonies at Fort Carson.

Gradishar also serves as the Outreach Coordinator at Mt. Carmel Veteran's Service Center where he empowers and assists veterans in adjusting back to civilian life. Mt. Carmel Veteran's Service Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources and assistance to veterans, military members and their families.

Prior to his successful playing career, Gradishar joined the ROTC as an undergraduate at Ohio State University. A son to a WWII veteran, Gradishar has a passion to honor and connect service members, veterans and their families, year after year.

The Salute to Service Award is part of the NFL and USAA's year-round commitment to recognize and honor the military community. Each year, the NFL and its 32 teams come together to recognize and empower members of the military as part of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative.

Fans can vote for their favorite nominee, which will help determine the award's three finalists. To see all the nominees and vote, fans can visit NFL.com/SaluteFanVote from now until Thursday, Nov. 30. Only one vote per fan is permitted.

Related Content

news

Broncos to celebrate International Day of the Girl with two-part program Oct. 10-11

On Tuesday, the Broncos will hold an event at Empower Field at Mile High with the theme, "You Can't Be What You Can't See" presented by Xfinity.
news

Broncos to celebrate Alumni Weekend highlighted by Super Bowl XXXIII 25th anniversary celebration

More than 125 alumni are slated to participate in Alumni Weekend activities.
news

Broncos partner with Highlights on 2023 Broncos Magazine for Kids

This marks the first time an NFL team has partnered with Highlights to create custom content for its children's magazine.
news

Inaugural 'Broncos Gameshow Nite' to air on KUSA on Friday at 7 p.m. MDT

The show, taped in front of a live studio audience, features two teams of Broncos alumni as they competed in a battle of wits.
news

Broncos announce partnership with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre

The partnership comes at a time when CMLL is celebrating its 90th anniversary and will feature two exhibitions in Denver and Mexico City.
news

Broncos announce Fox Sports Mexico as international preseason broadcast partner

The Denver Broncos agreed to a multi-year partnership with FOX Sports Mexico as the club's international preseason broadcast partner, the team announced Friday. 

news

Broncos and Breckenridge Distillery Release Limited-Edition Bourbon and Vodka Bottles 

Breckenridge Vodka named Official Vodka of the Denver Broncos
news

Broncos half-priced tickets to go on sale Tuesday, July 25

A limited inventory of Denver Broncos half-price game tickets for the 2023 season at Empower Field at Mile High will go on sale on Tuesday, July 25, at 10 a.m. MDT.
news

Broncos digital and broadcast teams honored with four Emmy Awards (Heartland Chapter) for content

The Heartland Chapter is one of 19 regional Emmy chapters across the United States that awards excellence in all areas of media and television. Heartland Emmy awards were presented at the 37th Annual Awards Gala on Sunday in Denver and Oklahoma City.
news

Broncos name MaryKate Johnson as Executive Vice President of Human Resources

Johnson brings more than 20 years of strategic talent planning, employee experience and executive coaching expertise to the Broncos.
news

Broncos host Rocky Mountain Region's largest high school 7-on-7 and Linemen Challenge tournaments

Advertising