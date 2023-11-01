Broncos nominate Ring of Fame linebacker Randy Gradishar for 2023 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos Ring of Fame linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Fame Senior Finalist Randy Gradishar has been selected as the team's nominee for the 2023 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA, it was announced.

As a Broncos Alum, Gradishar has participated in three USO tours visiting troops in Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. He is an active supporter of team military outreach and has hosted service members at practices, visited local Colorado bases and participated in 'Welcome Home' ceremonies at Fort Carson.

Gradishar also serves as the Outreach Coordinator at Mt. Carmel Veteran's Service Center where he empowers and assists veterans in adjusting back to civilian life. Mt. Carmel Veteran's Service Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources and assistance to veterans, military members and their families.

Prior to his successful playing career, Gradishar joined the ROTC as an undergraduate at Ohio State University. A son to a WWII veteran, Gradishar has a passion to honor and connect service members, veterans and their families, year after year.

The Salute to Service Award is part of the NFL and USAA's year-round commitment to recognize and honor the military community. Each year, the NFL and its 32 teams come together to recognize and empower members of the military as part of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative.