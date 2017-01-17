Broncos name Marcus Robertson defensive backs coach

Robertson spent five seasons on Tennessee's sideline before a two-year stint with the Detroit Lions, then coached by former Titans assistant Jim Schwartz. He moved on to Oakland in 2014 as assistant defensive backs coach with Woods before moving up to secondary coach in 2015 when Woods joined the Broncos.

While in Oakland, Robertson coached certain Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, and guided him to a pair of outstanding seasons in the twilight of his playing career before his retirement. Woodson was a Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro in 2015, giving him his first such honors in four years.

Woodson intercepted nine passes in his final two seasons -- and his first two working with Robertson -- after he picked off just two passes in his first two years after converting to a full-time safety role.

"He's helped me see the game better as a safety," Woodson told The Oakland Tribune in 2014. "I can play the game, but having a guy like him, one of the best coaches I've been around in my career, and helping me get better has been a key for me.

"What I tried to get him to see is how you see the game from that perspective, how you get yourself in position to make plays," Robertson told the Tribune.