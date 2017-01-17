Denver Broncos | News

Broncos name Marcus Robertson defensive backs coach

Jan 17, 2017 at 07:11 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

robertson_marcus_1280_170114.jpg

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --With Joe Woods moving up to defensive coordinator, the Broncos had a position to fill in the secondary, and did so by adding Marcus Robertson, a former All-Pro who enters his 11th season on NFL sidelines this year.

Robertson is the second coach from last season's Raiders staff to join the Broncos; Oakland offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave agreed to terms to become Denver's quarterbacks coach last Friday.

A veteran of 12 seasons as a player that included a first-team All-Pro selection in 1993, Robertson played 10 seasons with the Houston/Tennessee Oilers/Titans before closing his playing career with Seattle. He returned to Tennessee as the club's director of player development from 2003-06 before moving to the sideline as assistant secondary coach in 2007.

Robertson spent five seasons on Tennessee's sideline before a two-year stint with the Detroit Lions, then coached by former Titans assistant Jim Schwartz. He moved on to Oakland in 2014 as assistant defensive backs coach with Woods before moving up to secondary coach in 2015 when Woods joined the Broncos.

While in Oakland, Robertson coached certain Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, and guided him to a pair of outstanding seasons in the twilight of his playing career before his retirement. Woodson was a Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro in 2015, giving him his first such honors in four years.

Woodson intercepted nine passes in his final two seasons -- and his first two working with Robertson -- after he picked off just two passes in his first two years after converting to a full-time safety role.

"He's helped me see the game better as a safety," Woodson told The Oakland Tribune in 2014. "I can play the game, but having a guy like him, one of the best coaches I've been around in my career, and helping me get better has been a key for me.

"What I tried to get him to see is how you see the game from that perspective, how you get yourself in position to make plays," Robertson told the Tribune.

That vision and perspective could help the development of safeties Will Parks and Justin Simmons in particular as they prepare for their second season together this year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breaking down the Broncos' initial roster at the 53-man deadline

With injuries striking players such as Jake Butt, Drew Lock and Theo Riddick in recent weeks, the Broncos had some tricky waters to navigate and will likely be busy in the coming days.
news

Broncos 20, Cardinals 7: Observations

Malik Reed was a force, Khalfani Muhammad and the running game got going in the third quarter, and punter Colby Wadman had an impressive night as the Broncos concluded the preseason.
news

Rams 10, Broncos 6: Observations

Keishawn Bierria's fourth-and-goal tackle was one of two fourth-down stops in the red zone that defined an outstanding night for the Broncos' front-seven depth.
news

Broncos-Rams: What to watch

QBs Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien are expected to get the snaps in a game that will likely showcase players competing to provide roster depth.
news

49ers 24, Broncos 15: Observations

Emmanuel Sanders looked like his usual, explosive self. Given how the Broncos need his vertical speed, that was the best news of the night.
news

What to watch in Broncos-49ers

There are not many first-team positions up for grabs, but the returner spots are. Kelvin McKnight, who had an 18-yard punt return in the preseason opener, is in the mix.
news

Broncos-49ers Saturday joint practice report: Offense 'came out firing'

Drew Lock noticed a difference in the energy of Denver's offense, which led to a productive practice. "We got the juices flowing early, so whenever that happens, you know it's going to be a good day," he said.
news

Broncos-49ers Friday joint practice report

The 49ers ratcheted up the intensity, which players like Chris Harris Jr. embraced so they could learn more about their team. "I want to see who wants to compete, who shies away, who doesn't like the competition," Harris said.
news

Broncos Day 18 camp report: Defending tight ends a focal point

But with San Francisco's George Kittle dealing with a calf injury, Chris Harris Jr. and the Broncos may not get the challenge they hoped to receive in the upcoming joint practices.
news

Broncos Day 17 camp report: One last practice show for the fans

Now "it's time to get serious," as wide receiver Tim Patrick said. But on Tuesday, they treated the fans to an aerial circus.
news

Broncos Day 16 camp report: Jamal Carter gets used to his new spot

Previously a safety, Carter now finds himself learning how to be an inside linebacker.
news

Broncos Day 15 camp report: George Aston's plate is full

As the only healthy fullback on the roster, he will be busy with the offense during its team periods. But his work on special teams could determine whether he makes the 53-man roster.
Advertising