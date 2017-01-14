Broncos name Jeff Davidson offensive line coach

Davidson remained with the Panthers for two more seasons after McCoy departed for Denver in 2009, then joined the Minnesota Vikings for a five-season stint as their offensive line coach. With Adrian Peterson running through the holes created by Davidson's line, the Vikings led the league in average per carry during Davidson's tenure, averaging 4.92 yards per rush during those five seasons.

Six of the last nine offenses of which Davidson has been a part have been in the league's top four in average per carry. One of the exceptions was last year's Chargers team, but they still improved from 32nd to 26th in average per carry and 24th to 17th in move-the-chains rate on the ground in Davidson's one season on the job.

Davidson's NFL journey took flight over a quarter-century ago, when he broke into Denver's starting lineup in his second season, starting 14 regular-season games and two playoff games in 1991 at left tackle. He moved to left guard in 1992, when he started all 16 games. but had a knee problem and underwent surgery, leading to the end of his Broncos tenure.

Davidson latched on with the Saints in 1994 and did not play in any games, but did launch his coaching career with them under then-coach Jim Mora as a volunteer assistant in 1995 and an offensive assistant in 1996.

An eight-season stint in New England followed, which included time coaching both the tight ends and the offensive line under Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick.