Broncos name Geep Chryst Tight Ends Coach

The 54-year-old Chryst has served as an offensive assistant, quarterbacks coach and tight ends coach during his NFL career. He also worked two seasons as the Chargers' offensive coordinator (1999-2000).

Chryst will reunite with Offensive Coordinator Mike McCoy and Offensive Line Coach Jeff Davidson. Chryst worked for the Panthers from 2006-10, which included three seasons with McCoy, then the Panthers' quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator (2006-08) and four with Davidson, who was Carolina's offensive coordinator from 2007-10.

During the two seasons in which McCoy, Davidson and Chryst coached together in Carolina, the Panthers ranked fourth in rushing yardage per game (133.2) and per carry (4.46).