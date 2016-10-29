Broncos move C.J. Anderson to IR, promote Juwan Thompson to active roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Broncos on Saturday promoted practice-squad running back Juwan Thompson to their active roster and officially placed C.J. Anderson on injured reserve after he underwent surgery on his right knee.

Anderson injured his knee early in Monday's game against the Texans but continued to play in the game. He reported soreness to the team doctors on Tuesday and underwent surgery to repair his meniscus later in the week.

Thompson is in his third season as a Bronco and has played in 30 career regular-season games for the team. Though he's spent the entirety of the 2016 season on the practice squad, he racked up 320 yards on 72 carries during his first two seasons. That performance is good for an average of 4.4 yards per carry.

The 5-foot-11, 225-pound back can also play fullback and will serve a role on special teams, as well.

The Broncos plan to start rookie running back Devontae Booker on Sunday against the Chargers with second-year back Kapri Bibbs also expected to see playing time.