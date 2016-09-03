Broncos make 23 moves to pare roster at the deadline

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- **The Broncos made 23 moves on Saturday to reach the league-mandated 53-man roster limit in advance of Thursday's regular-season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Denver parted ways with 22 players, including four veterans with extensive regular-season experience: RB Ronnie Hillman, QB Mark Sanchez, DL Henry Melton and FB/RB Juwan Thompson.

Safety Shiloh Keo was also placed on the suspended list, where he will remain for the next two weeks.

All draft picks and one undrafted rookie -- NT Kyle Peko -- made the roster. At least one undrafted rookie has made the post-deadline roster every season but one since 2004.