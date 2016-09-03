Broncos make 23 moves to pare roster at the deadline

**
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- **The Broncos made 23 moves on Saturday to reach the league-mandated 53-man roster limit in advance of Thursday's regular-season opener against the Carolina Panthers.
Denver parted ways with 22 players, including four veterans with extensive regular-season experience: RB Ronnie Hillman, QB Mark Sanchez, DL Henry Melton and FB/RB Juwan Thompson.
Safety Shiloh Keo was also placed on the suspended list, where he will remain for the next two weeks.
All draft picks and one undrafted rookie -- NT Kyle Peko -- made the roster. At least one undrafted rookie has made the post-deadline roster every season but one since 2004.
The Broncos had 52 players at the deadline, but found a 53rd player in QB Austin Davis fewer than 90 minutes later. They can set their 10-man practice squad Sunday.
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|EXP.
|COLLEGE
|RB
|Ronnie Hillman
|5
|San Diego State
|DL
|Henry Melton
|8
|Texas
|QB
|Mark Sanchez
|8
|Southern California
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|EXP.
|COLLEGE
|C
|Dillon Day
|1
|Mississippi State
|OLB
|Vontarrius Dora
|R
|Louisiana Tech
|WR
|Mose Frazier
|R
|Memphis
|OT
|Lars Hanson
|R
|Sacramento State
|DE
|Lars Koht
|R
|Florida International
|ILB
|Kyle Kragen
|R
|California
|TE
|Henry Krieger-Coble
|R
|Iowa
|DB
|B.J. Lowery
|R
|Iowa
|S
|Ryan Murphy
|1
|Oregon State
|OT
|Justin Murray
|R
|Cincinnati
|G
|Robert Myers Jr.
|2
|Tennessee State
|OL
|Aaron Neary
|R
|Eastern Washington
|CB
|Taurean Nixon
|2
|Tulane
|ILB
|Dwayne Norman
|R
|Duke
|WR
|Kalif Raymond
|R
|Holy Cross
|OLB
|Sadat Sulleyman
|R
|Portland State
|RB/FB
|Juwan Thompson
|3
|Duke
|CB
|John Tidwell
|R
|Sioux Falls
|OLB
|Eddie Yarbrough
|R
|Wyoming
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|EXP.
|COLLEGE
|S
|Shiloh Keo
|5
|Idaho
