Denver Broncos | News

Broncos make 23 moves to pare roster at the deadline

Sep 03, 2016 at 07:40 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

**

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- **The Broncos made 23 moves on Saturday to reach the league-mandated 53-man roster limit in advance of Thursday's regular-season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Denver parted ways with 22 players, including four veterans with extensive regular-season experience: RB Ronnie Hillman, QB Mark Sanchez, DL Henry Melton and FB/RB Juwan Thompson.

Safety Shiloh Keo was also placed on the suspended list, where he will remain for the next two weeks.

All draft picks and one undrafted rookie -- NT Kyle Peko -- made the roster. At least one undrafted rookie has made the post-deadline roster every season but one since 2004.

The Broncos had 52 players at the deadline, but found a 53rd player in QB Austin Davis fewer than 90 minutes later. They can set their 10-man practice squad Sunday.

RELEASED/VESTED VETERAN
POSITIONPLAYEREXP.COLLEGE
RBRonnie Hillman5San Diego State
DLHenry Melton8Texas
QBMark Sanchez8Southern California
WAIVED
POSITIONPLAYEREXP.COLLEGE
CDillon Day1Mississippi State
OLBVontarrius DoraRLouisiana Tech
WRMose FrazierRMemphis
OTLars HansonRSacramento State
DELars KohtRFlorida International
ILBKyle KragenRCalifornia
TEHenry Krieger-CobleRIowa
DBB.J. LoweryRIowa
SRyan Murphy1Oregon State
OTJustin MurrayRCincinnati
GRobert Myers Jr.2Tennessee State
OLAaron NearyREastern Washington
CBTaurean Nixon2Tulane
ILBDwayne NormanRDuke
WRKalif RaymondRHoly Cross
OLBSadat SulleymanRPortland State
RB/FBJuwan Thompson3Duke
CBJohn TidwellRSioux Falls
OLBEddie YarbroughRWyoming
RESERVE/SUSPENDED
POSITIONPLAYEREXP.COLLEGE
SShiloh Keo5Idaho

Broncos announce initial roster

A player-by-player look at our initial roster. (Photos by AP)

Running back C.J. Anderson (22)
1 / 52
Inside linebacker Zaire Anderson (50)
2 / 52
Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (48)
3 / 52
Running back Kapri Bibbs (35)
4 / 52
Running back Devontae Booker (20)
5 / 52
Defensive end Jared Crick (93)
6 / 52
Inside linebacker Todd Davis (51)
7 / 52
Punter Riley Dixon (9)
8 / 52
Wide receiver Bennie Fowler (16)
9 / 52
Cornerback Lorenzo Doss (37)
10 / 52
Center James Ferentz (53)
11 / 52
Guard Max Garcia (76)
12 / 52
Defensive end Adam Gotsis (99)
13 / 52
No Title
14 / 52
Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25)
15 / 52
Tight end Jeff Heuerman (82)
16 / 52
Fullback Andy Janovich (32)
17 / 52
Nose tackle Darius Kilgo (98)
18 / 52
Long snapper Casey Kreiter (42)
19 / 52
Wide receiver Cody Latimer (14)
20 / 52
Quarterback Paxton Lynch (12)
21 / 52
Inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (54)
22 / 52
Guard Connor McGovern (60)
23 / 52
Kicker Brandon McManus (8)
24 / 52
Outside linebacker Von Miller (58)
25 / 52
Inside linebacker Corey Nelson (52)
26 / 52
Wide receiver Jordan Norwood (11)
27 / 52
Tackle Russell Okung (73)
28 / 52
Center Matt Paradis (61)
29 / 52
Safety Will Parks (34)
30 / 52
DT Kyle Peko (90)
31 / 52
Tight end John Phillips
32 / 52
Outside linebacker Shane Ray (56)
33 / 52
Cornerback Bradley Roby (29)
34 / 52
Offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo (74)
35 / 52
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10)
36 / 52
Tackle Michael Schofield (79)
37 / 52
Quarterback Trevor Siemian (13)
38 / 52
Safety Justin Simmons (31)
39 / 52
Tackle Donald Stephenson (71)
40 / 52
Safety Darian Stewart (26)
41 / 52
Cornerback Aqib Talib (21)
42 / 52
Wide receiver Jordan Taylor (87)
43 / 52
Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88)
44 / 52
Safety T.J. Ward (43)
45 / 52
Outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94)
46 / 52
No Title
47 / 52
Cornerback Kayvon Webster (36)
48 / 52
Tackle Darrion Weems (77)
49 / 52
Nose tackle Sylvester Williams (92)
50 / 52
Defensive lineman Billy Winn
51 / 52
Defensive end Derek Wolfe (95)
52 / 52
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Breaking down the Broncos' initial roster at the 53-man deadline

With injuries striking players such as Jake Butt, Drew Lock and Theo Riddick in recent weeks, the Broncos had some tricky waters to navigate and will likely be busy in the coming days.

news

Broncos 20, Cardinals 7: Observations

Malik Reed was a force, Khalfani Muhammad and the running game got going in the third quarter, and punter Colby Wadman had an impressive night as the Broncos concluded the preseason.

news

Rams 10, Broncos 6: Observations

Keishawn Bierria's fourth-and-goal tackle was one of two fourth-down stops in the red zone that defined an outstanding night for the Broncos' front-seven depth.

news

Broncos-Rams: What to watch

QBs Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien are expected to get the snaps in a game that will likely showcase players competing to provide roster depth.

news

49ers 24, Broncos 15: Observations

Emmanuel Sanders looked like his usual, explosive self. Given how the Broncos need his vertical speed, that was the best news of the night.

news

What to watch in Broncos-49ers

There are not many first-team positions up for grabs, but the returner spots are. Kelvin McKnight, who had an 18-yard punt return in the preseason opener, is in the mix.

news

Broncos-49ers Saturday joint practice report: Offense 'came out firing'

Drew Lock noticed a difference in the energy of Denver's offense, which led to a productive practice. "We got the juices flowing early, so whenever that happens, you know it's going to be a good day," he said.

news

Broncos-49ers Friday joint practice report

The 49ers ratcheted up the intensity, which players like Chris Harris Jr. embraced so they could learn more about their team. "I want to see who wants to compete, who shies away, who doesn't like the competition," Harris said.

news

Broncos Day 18 camp report: Defending tight ends a focal point

But with San Francisco's George Kittle dealing with a calf injury, Chris Harris Jr. and the Broncos may not get the challenge they hoped to receive in the upcoming joint practices.

news

Broncos Day 17 camp report: One last practice show for the fans

Now "it's time to get serious," as wide receiver Tim Patrick said. But on Tuesday, they treated the fans to an aerial circus.

news

Broncos Day 16 camp report: Jamal Carter gets used to his new spot

Previously a safety, Carter now finds himself learning how to be an inside linebacker.

news

Broncos Day 15 camp report: George Aston's plate is full

As the only healthy fullback on the roster, he will be busy with the offense during its team periods. But his work on special teams could determine whether he makes the 53-man roster.

Advertising