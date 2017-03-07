Broncos issue restricted free-agent tenders to Todd Davis, Brandon McManus

Inside linebacker Todd Davis and kicker Brandon McManus received restricted free-agent tenders, as veterans of three previous NFL seasons apiece.

McManus has become one of the league's best kickers in the past two seasons, while Davis became a full-time starter alongside Brandon Marshall last season.

Davis' work caught the eye of Head Coach Vance Joseph during the new coach's review of the footage from the 2016 season after he took the job in January.

"Todd Davis is a physical player; he's a physical, downfield [middle] 'backer," Joseph said at the Scouting Combine last week. "He fits the mold of what we want."