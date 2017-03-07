 Skip to main content
Broncos issue restricted free-agent tenders to Todd Davis, Brandon McManus

Mar 07, 2017 at 05:56 AM
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Eight exclusive-rights free agents and two restricted free agents received their tenders from the Broncos on Tuesday, two days before the free-agent signing period officially begins.

Inside linebacker Todd Davis and kicker Brandon McManus received restricted free-agent tenders, as veterans of three previous NFL seasons apiece.

McManus has become one of the league's best kickers in the past two seasons, while Davis became a full-time starter alongside Brandon Marshall last season.

Davis' work caught the eye of Head Coach Vance Joseph during the new coach's review of the footage from the 2016 season after he took the job in January.

"Todd Davis is a physical player; he's a physical, downfield [middle] 'backer," Joseph said at the Scouting Combine last week. "He fits the mold of what we want."

Starting center Matt Paradis highlights the list of eight free agents who received exclusive-rights tenders. Joining him are inside linebacker Zaire Anderson, outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, center James Ferentz, running back Kapri Bibbs, long snapper Casey Kreiter and wide receivers Bennie Fowler and Jordan Taylor.

