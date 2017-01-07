Broncos interview Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan as coaching search continues

Take a brief look at Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan's career. Shanahan interviewed with the Broncos on Saturday. (Photos by AP)
One day after beginning the head-coach interview process by sitting down with Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub, the Broncos' search committee met with Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.
Shanahan is the son of former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan, who became the Broncos' winningest and longest-tenured coach during his 14 years guiding the team. But the 37-year-old coach has earned an opportunity to be part of the interview process on his own merits, guiding an offense that rocketed to the top of the league in points scored and yardage per play in 2016, while also ranking second in total yardage -- massive improvements over their 2015 ranks of 21st, 11th and seventh, respectively.
In Week 5, Shanahan helped guide the Falcons to a 23-16 win at Sports Authority Field at Mile High thanks to a game plan that emphasized the ground game and finding running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman out of the backfield. Freeman and Coleman combined for 167 of the Falcons' 267 gross passing yards, and Atlanta won even though star receiver Julio Jones touched the football just twice.
Shanahan's work with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan turned the ninth-year passer into a legitimate MVP candidate. Ryan posted a career-best 117.1 quarterback rating in 2016, which is also the fifth-best single-season rating in league history. He averaged 9.26 yards per attempt, which is the most for any eligible quarterback (224 attempts) since Kurt Warner in 2000.
The 2016 season was Shanahan's 13th in the NFL, and included two years working under Jon Gruden and four with Gary Kubiak in Houston -- the last two of which saw him serve as Kubiak's offensive coordinator.
SHANAHAN'S COACHING RESUME
2003:UCLA, graduate assistant
2004-05:Tampa Bay Buccaneers, offensive quality control
2006:Houston Texans, wide receivers
2007:Houston Texans, quarterbacks
2008-09:Houston Texans, offensive coordinator
2010-13:Washington Redskins, offensive coordinator
2014:Cleveland Browns, offensive coordinator
2015-16:Atlanta Falcons, offensive coordinator
