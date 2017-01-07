Broncos interview Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan as coaching search continues

Shanahan is the son of former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan, who became the Broncos' winningest and longest-tenured coach during his 14 years guiding the team. But the 37-year-old coach has earned an opportunity to be part of the interview process on his own merits, guiding an offense that rocketed to the top of the league in points scored and yardage per play in 2016, while also ranking second in total yardage -- massive improvements over their 2015 ranks of 21st, 11th and seventh, respectively.