Broncos innovation continues with Gatorade hydration study

"They've been very receptive," Snyder said. "Any time we can customize and make things a specialty for these guys, they love it. So we're able to customize and fit their needs specifically. They've been very receptive and it's been very positive so far."

As Todd Davis jogged off the field after practice, he said the Broncos' commitment to providing the very best in performance technology means a lot to him as a player.

"I think [the initiatives are] great," Davis said. "It just goes to show how great of an organization [the Broncos] really are and how much they want their players to succeed."

The Gatorade partnership isn't the first instance of the Broncos searching for ways to help their players excel on the field.

Denver also uses a system that allows the strength and conditioning coaches to monitor acceleration, speed, distance and a number of other categories through a device that's affixed to the back of practice jerseys. The data is transferred to a coach's computer, where it's used to determine patterns and provide an analytical breakdown of a player's movements.

And just this week at training camp, the defensive backs used blinders during a drill to help with pass coverage.

"Anything to improve our performance, help the team out, help each individual out, I think it's great," said Marshall of the Gatorade initiative. "The team goes through every length, every depth, to try to keep us on top of our game, and I appreciate it."

Neither of these programs would be possible without the cooperation of Head Coach Gary Kubiak and the rest of the Broncos coaching staff.

"Coach Kubiak has been very open to letting us do this," Snyder said, "and we're very appreciative of that. It came from the top down, and it's a complete buy in from everybody, which is why it's been pretty successful so far.

"There's not a lot of teams that do this, and there's not a lot of teams that are open to allowing their players to go through this where they put the sweat patches on. So it takes buy in from the entire organization: the players, the coaches, everybody."