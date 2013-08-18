Broncos Injury Updates

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Follwing Denver's 40-10 preseason game loss at Seattle, Head Coach John Fox gave a lengthy injury report. In addition to Derek Wolfe![](/team/roster/derek-wolfe/5ca193b1-8865-496d-866e-48608d5b0602/ "Derek Wolfe")'s neck injury, Fox reported the following players also left the game with injuries: Wes Welker (right ankle), Champ Bailey (left foot), Louis Vasquez (left knee) and Stewart Bradley (left wrist).

After Vasquez left the game, DenverBroncos.com editor Gray Caldwell tweeted from the press box that "Word is that Vasquez's knee injury is not serious."

As for the other injuries, Wolfe was released from the hospital and was able to fly home with the team on its charter. Wolfe tweeted his appreciation for all the well wishes on Sunday morning:

Thanks for the prayers everyone, ill be okay and will be back on the field soon #broncosup — Derek Wolfe (@DerekWolfe95) August 18, 2013

Later in the day, the team announced via Twitter that further evaluation revealed that Bailey suffered a left foot sprain and Welker's ankle injury is a mild sprain.