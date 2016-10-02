Broncos injury report vs. Tampa Bay: Trevor Siemian leaves with shoulder injury

TAMPA --A running list of injury updates from the Broncos' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
3:27 p.m. MT:Quarterback Trevor Siemian left the field in the second quarter of Sunday's game with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.
His return is questionable.
Siemian suffered the injury after being thrown to the ground by Buccaneers defensive tackle Clinton McDonald for an eight-yard sack before the two-minute warning.
Siemian was 5-of-7 for 68 yards and a touchdown when he left the game. Rookie quarterback Paxton Lynch replaced Siemian.
3:55 p.m. MT:Siemian returned to the Broncos' sideline in a baseball cap to begin the second half.
Lynch continued to lead the Broncos.
4:26 p.m. MT:Cornerback and special teams ace Kayvon Webster is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.