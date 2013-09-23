Broncos Improve to 3-0 with 37-21 Win

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –The Broncos won their third-straight game to open the 2013 season, earning a 37-21 victory over the Raiders on Monday Night Football.
Quarterback Demaryius Thomas completed 32-of-37 passes for 374 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a passer rating of 135.8.
Manning increased his season total to 12 touchdowns, establishing a new NFL record through three weeks of play.
The quarterback hit wide receiver Demaryius Thomas for a 2-yard score on the Broncos' opening drive, then found wideout Wes Welker and tight end Julius Thomas for second quarter touchdowns to help Denver to a 27-7 lead at halftime.
Kicker Matt Prater made two of his three field goals in the second half and Denver added a 1-yard rushing score from Ronnie Hillman to cap the scoring.
