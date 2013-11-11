Broncos Honor Veterans on Twitter

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --As the Broncos celebrate Veterans Day and honor those who have served our country, a number of players have taken to Twitter to show their appreciation for the men and women who have sacrificed for the nation.

This Sunday, the Broncos will host their official NFL Salute to Service game against Kansas City, presented by USAA and OtterBox.

For every point scored during the NFL's 32 designated Salute to Service games, the league will donate $100 to each *of its three core, military non-profit partners – the Pat Tillman Foundation, USO, and Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) – for a total of $300 per point. Last year, the first year of the campaign, the NFL donated nearly $800,000 as a result of the *Salute to Service campaign.

Thanks to all the Veterans who have served and who are still serving this great country! They are the real HEROES. God Bless the USA! — Mitchell J. Unrein (@MitchellJUnrein) November 11, 2013

Just want to say thank you to all the Veterans!!! Really appreciate what you do — Julius Thomas (@Julius_Thomas) November 11, 2013

Happy Veterans Day 2 all of those that's served and sacrificed for this country... — Demaryius Thomas (@DemaryiusT) November 11, 2013

Especially thankful for Chase Matthews, Kenneth Harker, & Brett Bondurant - @HomesForOurTrps vets we've worked with — Jacob Tamme (@JacobTamme) November 11, 2013

Tamme also paid recognition and gave thanks to Homes for Our Troops, an organization dedicated to building specially adapted homes for severely injured veterans, and to some of the veterans that Tamme has worked with through the organization.

Guard Ben Garland, who serves as a 1st lieutenant with the 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard and is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, also voiced his appreciation.

Thank you! To all those who have or will defend our country. A special thanks to those I had the pleasure to serve with. — Ben Garland (@BenGarland63) November 11, 2013

Wide receiver Eric Decker's organization Deckers Dogs — which supports the rescue, care and training of a service dog for military veterans returning home with disabilities — noted that there are over 80 military veterans on its wait for dogs.

Please donate $25 to http://t.co/b8gQJ3Zya6 on Veterans Day, we have over 80 deserving military vets on a wait list for dogs. @EricDecker87 — Deckers Dogs (@DeckersDogs) November 11, 2013