Broncos High School Coaches of the Week: Tackle - Kris Cotterman, Pueblo Central & Flag - Debra Richardson, Ponderosa

Why do you coach?

My grandfather Jim Grieve was a football coach for over 50 years and I had the privilege to grow up at football practices and games, and I always enjoyed every minute of it. I had a plan from a very young age to play football as long as I could and then start coaching. I love being part of a team and being able to give young people a purpose as well as myself.

Why do you coach the way that you coach?

I believe building relationships with kids is key to being able to coach kids hard. I make sure to hold kids accountable and try and give them the best chance to be successful. I enjoy being around young men and it's a privilege to be a coach. I try and always remember that.

How would your student-athletes describe your coaching style?

I would hope all the kids know I care about them and want the best for them. I make sure I am prepared to give the young men the best chance of winning and make sure they work as hard as any team in the state. I treat kids like champions so one day they can become champions.

What is your favorite memory from your time with Pueblo Central so far?

My first year at Central -- I was hired in very late July -- I took over a team that had not won a game in over a year and a half. Everyone told me not to take the job and that they had no chance of winning. That same year we played Glenwood Springs in Week 5 and enjoyed a hard-fought victory over a good football team. I enjoyed seeing those kids snap the losing streak and gain some confidence. It was a fun year just seeing the team grow and improve. *

How meaningful is it to your program to get this win over Pueblo East, after going winless against them for over a decade?

*We absolutely physically dominated and out-hit Pueblo East High School. They have been a successful program over the years and have had our number, but looking into my guy's eyes before the game I knew there was not a chance we could lose that game. We played hard physical football and it sure felt good to get that Win.

What is your goal for the remainder of this season?

**Our goal is to keep getting better, we want to beat every team in Pueblo and win the league. We have a way to go, we play some good football teams ahead and we are excited for the journey.