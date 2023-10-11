Broncos High School Coaches of the Week: Tackle - Garrett Pickett, Otis & Flag - Gary Hartman, Douglas County

Out of the thirty plus schools who played in their first season of girls flag football this fall, no school had more positive energy or more fun than the Douglas County Huskies. With enough girls to form two competitive rosters, the Huskies played more than 40 total games over the past seven weeks. Led by Coach Gary Hartman, Douglas County competed in all six jamborees and also scheduled several weeknight home games under the lights at Douglas County Stadium. They played more flag football than any other team and played every game with respect, sportsmanship and improved each and every week. The Denver Broncos are proud to recognize Gary Hartman as the Week 6 High School Flag Coach of the Week.

— Bobby Mestas

Photo Credit: Douglas County High School

Head Coach: Gary Hartman

Season Coaching Girls Flag: 1st Season

Overall Record: 17 - 24

When you heard that Douglas County was going to have a girls flag football team, why were you interested?

GH: I coached tackle football for 15 years and I've been a big football fan for most of my life. It just seemed like a great opportunity to build the program here at Douglas County so I decided to do it. I helped to start the girls wrestling team here at DC and I really enjoyed that experience. Starting up the girls flag program seemed like another fun opportunity.

What were your expectations heading into this first pilot season for Douglas County flag?

GH: I'm a big believer in goals and we set a lot of goals at the beginning of the season as a team. The first and most important goal was to have fun. If you can't have fun with whatever you're playing, what's the point. Another goal was to learn the game. A lot of these girls had very little football knowledge coming in so building that football IQ would be essential if we wanted to have success. And then another goal was to make it to the championship weekend. We came up three feet short at regionals from reaching that goal but I couldn't be more proud. We worked hard all year and got better each and every week.

Overall, how did this inaugural season go for DC?

GH: We came a long way and we had a lot of fun. I can look back at our very first scrimmage against Chaparral to start the year and you could tell that it was our first time out. To remember what that scrimmage was like and to see how they play now, there's a lot to be proud of. We improved every day, every week and everything started to click over the past couple of weeks. The girls did a great job of eliminating mistakes, their knowledge of the game improved and we started playing team football. There are so many special memories that I'll always remember. Our senior night is something that I'll never forget.

How would you describe your team's progress, from the beginning of the season to now?

GH: Defensively, we finally learned what it meant to contain. To keep the offense in front of you and to build that defensive boundary around the offensive players. That was one thing we stressed all year and finally figured it out. Offensively, we did a much better job of eliminating turnovers, interceptions mainly. Our QB's improved so much with reading defensives, taking what the defense gives you and limiting mistakes.

Are you interested in coming back for season two next year?