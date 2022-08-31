Broncos High School Coach of the Week: Troy Hoffman

Why do you coach?

Hoffman: I started out wanting to coach because of my love for this game. I had a high school coach whose name is Jim Selke and his excitement was something I hadn't seen before. I knew then that I wanted to share my excitement just as he did with me. Once you get into coaching you find all the other opportunities to mentor and teach, more than just football. Coach Selke taught me the importance of TEAM, accountability to your team and lessons for life that are learned from that. I value trying to find a role for athletes to utilize their skills that help them succeed. Our players provide me with an opportunity to coach them on the field as well as guide them when they aren't. The bond developed with players and fellow coaches are lifelong relationships that the Lord has blessed me with.

Why do you coach the way that you coach?

Hoffman: It starts and begins with building relationships. My friend and OC Dan Gehring and I help start our youth program here in Kersey. We knew for any foundation to begin, would need to come from the earliest levels. This established the beginning of trust, learning and appreciation to play in a TEAM sport. We started to see the level in understanding the fundamentals in how to play the game grow and in turn success and confidence grow. I still focus on building these relationships and trust with our players to create a culture of strong effort and great character.

What do you think it's like to be coached by you?

Hoffman: Positive and encouraging. Instill that commitment to the process and the team will achieve success. We know that PLAYING the game of football is a privilege. Representing Platte Valley in the halls or on the field is something we all take pride in doing.

What has been your favorite memory from being the HC at Platte Valley so far?

Hoffman: There are many… It would have to be two moments, the 2007 (as an assistant) and 2013 State Championship games. Sharing those days with my sons playing (Michael 2007/Matthew 2013) and feeling the excitement that a State Championship victory brings. To do this with them, my family, the PV families, and our community was very special.

What did it mean to you to reach the 100-win milestone?

Hoffman: It means that I have had great coaches around me to help reach this milestone. So many to thank as this is never a one-man job.

What does the sport of football and this team mean to the town of Kersey?

Hoffman: My longtime assistant coach/OC Dan Gehring and I helped grow the youth program in our community. It was our vision to have something that would teach things about this great game so others would become as passionate as we are. We are all about one town, one school, one team and love how much the community supports every level of football. It is a great event on game nights here in Kersey, CO!

With the preseason ranking recognition, and the week 1 win, what are the expectations for a program with such a rich history this season?