Broncos High School Coach of the Week: Troy Hoffman

In sports, especially at the high school level, the experiences of playing the game mean so much more than the ultimate outcome of a win or a loss. This, however, does not mean that milestones should not be celebrated.
With a 21-20 victory for Class 2A Platte Valley over Kent Denver on Saturday, Mustang head coach Troy Hoffman reached the 100-win milestone for his head coaching career. With the limited amount of games played in any given football season, the 100-win mark is one to recognize, as it can only be attained with sustained success over a long period of time.
This is why Hoffman has been selected as this week's Broncos High School Coach of the Week.
Hoffman has seen a great deal of success with his Mustangs over his 13 year head coaching career. As a head coach, his team won the 2013 2A football championship, and has finished runner-up three other times under his guidance. Now 1-0 on the season, and ranked No. 5 in the CHSAA coaches poll, Platte Valley is looking to return to the top of the 2A ranks this season.
Troy Hoffman bio
Years as Platte Valley head coach (record): 13 seasons (100-35)
Previous coaching experience: Coaching with Platte Valley since 2000. Started as middle school football/track coach. In 2002 joined HS staff as an assistant before being offered the HC position in 2010.
Quotes from Troy Hoffman
Why do you coach?
Hoffman: I started out wanting to coach because of my love for this game. I had a high school coach whose name is Jim Selke and his excitement was something I hadn't seen before. I knew then that I wanted to share my excitement just as he did with me. Once you get into coaching you find all the other opportunities to mentor and teach, more than just football. Coach Selke taught me the importance of TEAM, accountability to your team and lessons for life that are learned from that. I value trying to find a role for athletes to utilize their skills that help them succeed. Our players provide me with an opportunity to coach them on the field as well as guide them when they aren't. The bond developed with players and fellow coaches are lifelong relationships that the Lord has blessed me with.
Why do you coach the way that you coach?
Hoffman: It starts and begins with building relationships. My friend and OC Dan Gehring and I help start our youth program here in Kersey. We knew for any foundation to begin, would need to come from the earliest levels. This established the beginning of trust, learning and appreciation to play in a TEAM sport. We started to see the level in understanding the fundamentals in how to play the game grow and in turn success and confidence grow. I still focus on building these relationships and trust with our players to create a culture of strong effort and great character.
What do you think it's like to be coached by you?
Hoffman: Positive and encouraging. Instill that commitment to the process and the team will achieve success. We know that PLAYING the game of football is a privilege. Representing Platte Valley in the halls or on the field is something we all take pride in doing.
What has been your favorite memory from being the HC at Platte Valley so far?
Hoffman: There are many… It would have to be two moments, the 2007 (as an assistant) and 2013 State Championship games. Sharing those days with my sons playing (Michael 2007/Matthew 2013) and feeling the excitement that a State Championship victory brings. To do this with them, my family, the PV families, and our community was very special.
What did it mean to you to reach the 100-win milestone?
Hoffman: It means that I have had great coaches around me to help reach this milestone. So many to thank as this is never a one-man job.
What does the sport of football and this team mean to the town of Kersey?
Hoffman: My longtime assistant coach/OC Dan Gehring and I helped grow the youth program in our community. It was our vision to have something that would teach things about this great game so others would become as passionate as we are. We are all about one town, one school, one team and love how much the community supports every level of football. It is a great event on game nights here in Kersey, CO!
With the preseason ranking recognition, and the week 1 win, what are the expectations for a program with such a rich history this season?
Hoffman: I speak to our team every chance I get to help them stay on task, to not take anything for granted because every win is a great achievement. We know that a lot of hard work is still to be done and we will use this as energy for game number 2. History places a foundation for each class to grow, it is the coaching staff's responsibility to lead this team to cement their contribution to the history of Platte Valley football. I have the utmost trust in our coaches to keep our student athletes focus, to know the WHYs and not just the HOW TO and to keep the big picture their focus. We strive to "Do things the right way!"
Story Written By: Dan Whitaker/CHSAANow.com
Photo Credit: Ted Stark/tstark.com