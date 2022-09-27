Broncos High School Coach of the Week: Jeremy Hayden

Why do you coach?

Hayden: I love building relationships with our kids!! I coach to give back to our community and the kids in our program. I think that football teaches so many life lessons. I love kids and just want to make our community and our football programs better. I love seeing kids' faces light up when they feel that sense of accomplishment when something seemed so impossible before. I love pushing myself and our program to new heights that most people thought were unattainable.

Why do you coach the way that you coach?

Hayden: I coach my players hard and demand a lot from them. Expectations are very high here at Northridge. I hold them accountable and love them unconditionally. I feel this is the best way to help young boys and girls become better men and women of the future. Leading their families someday with love, respect, a tremendous work ethic and a never quit mentality. I would like to say that I feel I'm a player's coach.

What do you think it's like to be coached by you?

Hayden: It's gotta be difficult at times, but also very rewarding when they achieve success. I think they have fun playing for me. Like I said, I demand a lot from them. But I hope they know it's with love that I do that.

What has been your favorite memory from being the HC at Northridge?

Hayden: Going 5-0 against cross town rivals the past 4 seasons.

What does the sport of football and this team mean to your community?

Hayden: It means everything. Our community comes out to support our kids and our kids continuously give back to our community with give back days. Our kids take pride in our community and also take pride in being a productive member of it. We clean up trash around the community, help serve dinner to people of need, and read to our elementary students in their schools.

Defeating a 5A school as a 3A program is no easy task, what did it take for your team to get that win?

Hayden: This team is the most committed team I have ever coached. They all love one another more than the game of football and it shows on the field. All week long we had the best week of practice, and they were completely locked in to the game plan. Lastly, they just BELIEVE they can win those kinds of games.

With the programs first five game winning streak since 2014 this season, and the first playoff appearance since 2014 last season, describe what it has taken to get this team from where it was when you first started to where it is today?