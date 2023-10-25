Broncos High School Coach of the Week: Cameron Ross, Fruita Monument

Fruita Monument is off to their second straight 6-2 start, have managed to top 50 points three times already this season, and look the part of a 4A powerhouse.

The man leading that impressive operation is head coach Cameron Ross, who has been a part of Fruita Monument's football program for nearly two decades, and their head coach for the past five seasons.

In their last outing, the Wildcats trounced Aurora Central 54-0, but this week's test will be much tougher. On Friday, Fruita Monument will play host to the Broomfield Eagles, who are ranked No. 4 in Class 4A by the CHSAA Seeding and Selection index.

— Zach Segars @ CHSAANow

Photo Credit: Amy Miller

Overall record at Fruita Monument: 40-21

Overall record as a head coach: 40-21

Previous coaching positions:

Plateau Valley - OL/DL Coach (2005)

Fruita Monument - OL/DL Coach (2006-2018)

Fruita Monument - Offensive Coordinator (2016-2017)

Fruita Monument - Head Coach (2019-)

Why do you coach high school sports?

I became a coach to help young people become the best versions of themselves on and off the field. The game of football and my coaches have helped me become the person I am today and I wanted to give back and share that experience with others.

Why do you coach the way that you coach?

I love my job and I coach the way I do because of my players. I am a very player centered coach. This was taught to me by my coaches and the coaches I have been around over the past 20 years. To me, if you care about your players and they know it, you can build a culture that produces results on the field, in the classroom, and in life.

What is your favorite memory from your time at Fruita Monument?

I have a lot of great memories from Fruita. Some of my favorite memories are when players come back after they have graduated. Seeing them become successful adults, going to weddings, watching military graduations, things like that. Those are the memories that stick out the most because you understand how much of an impact you had on someone's life.

What are you most proud of so far this season?

We had a couple of rough games early on this season that didn't go our way. One of the things I am most proud of this year is the way our players have responded to that early adversity. As coaches, we have challenged them more in practice and they have really bought into rising to those challenges.