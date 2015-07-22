Broncos helped set a trend by taking camp back home

The Broncos have kept pace. When they came home in 2003, fans had to pick up their free camp tickets in advance at the stadium when camp began, as the team feared that more than 500 spectators would surpass what its facility could safely handle.

The tickets were soon phased out, but it took a while for attendance to return to its on-campus levels. From 2005-09, the Broncos averaged 926 fans per practice -- enough to make some noise, yet not enough to create the kind of enthusiasm that defined the Greeley summers.

But in 2010, the crowds began to return. Fueled by the buzz of curiosity around then-rookie Tim Tebow, the average crowd at Dove Valley increased 44.6 percent, from 975 to 1,410. Peyton Manning's arrival turned a low buzz to a loud roar; during his first two camps, the average shot up to 2,834 fans over 30 Dove Valley practices.

Last year's camp had to be sacrificed. With no fans on hand for the daily work, the quiet was deafening. Players maintained their focus, but it wasn't the same without crowd interaction and enthusiasm. Camp felt tepid.

This summer, it will be worth the wait. Training camp should be bigger, better and more boisterous than in many years. The west hill will offer some of the best camp vantage points in the NFL, reminiscent of a similar berm on the Northern Colorado campus.