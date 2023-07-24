Broncos half-priced tickets to go on sale Tuesday, July 25

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A limited inventory of Denver Broncos half-price game tickets for the 2023 season at Empower Field at Mile High will go on sale on Tuesday, July 25, at 10 a.m. MDT.

A total of 2,000 half-price tickets per game will be available for purchase in compliance with the legislation and operating agreement with the Metropolitan Football Stadium District upon the construction of Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos and the MFSD have implemented the following procedures for the purchase of half-price tickets:

There will be a limit of four tickets per household and no multiple-game purchases are allowed. This will be verified by Ticketmaster by name and credit card usage. Orders exceeding the purchase limit will be cancelled.

All sales are final and there are no exchanges, cancellations or refunds.

Tickets will be delivered to the buyer's mobile device on the day of the game and buyer will be able to enter any non-premium gate.

Half Price tickets cannot be re-sold or transferred.

Single game half-priced tickets for the 2023 season will start at $15.00.