Broncos gameday inactives: vs. Buccaneers

TAMPA — **The Broncos' list of seven players to be listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers includes each of the three players who did not practice this week.

OLB DeMarcus Ware (forearm), TE Virgil Green (calf) and T Donald Stephenson (calf) were listed as out on Friday's injury report. But they are joined by one other player who appeared on the week's report: safety Shiloh Keo, who did not practice Wednesday with a knee injury, but returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday.