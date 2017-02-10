Broncos, Extraction Oil & Gas present Weld Food Bank with $50,000 check

For Barrett and the rest of the Broncos pass-rushing corps, they're just doing their job. For the fans watching, they're just celebrating a crucial play by the Broncos defense. But because of this partnership, these sacks will continue to have a lasting impact far after the 2016 season fades.

"For every dollar that's donated, we can distribute five meals. When you look at this very generous donation, we're talking about 250,000 meals that can be distributed. In Weld County, we certainly need that," Weld Food Bank Executive Director Bob O'Connor said. "One of every eight people that we serve are facing hunger and that number for kids is one in every five. So that's like 17,000 children that go to bed hungry, not knowing where their next meal is going to come from."

Not only will the donation be enough money to contribute to 250,000 meals, it will also help ensure that these meals are filled with quality ingredients.

"We're working really hard to make sure that people get healthy food like produce and fruits and vegetables," O'Connor said. "I figure we're going to be able to bring over 300,000 pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables and distribute them in no less than 35 mobile food pantry drops which will take care of somewhere around 20,000 individuals. And not just 20,000 individuals — 20,000 individuals for several days."

So, the Broncos' 40 sacks this season didn't just help them finish with their fifth-consecutive winning season, they're also going to be providing 20,000 hungry individuals with multiple meals — truly, a win-win-win, as Barrett put it.

"I'm just doing what I love, and it's helping out people in need, kids in need," Barrett said. "It's a tremendous feeling to know that I contributed to that just doing what I love."