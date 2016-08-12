Denver Broncos | News

#BroncosCamp

Presented by

Broncos defense serves notice in shutout preseason win over Bears

Aug 11, 2016 at 08:21 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

CHICAGO --None of the four Broncos who were selected for last season's Pro Bowl played a down Thursday night.

The starting lineup when the defense took the field in its dime personnel/nickel alignment sub package included just five players who were first teamers by the time the Broncos arrived at Super Bowl 50; the rest were reserves and included one rookie -- precocious third-round pick Justin Simmons.

It didn't matter.

Three key players on last year's defense are now on other teams -- including one, linebacker Danny Trevathan, who delivered a hit on Mark Sanchez as he threw his 32-yard touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas early in the first quarter.

That, too, didn't matter.

Denver's defense is far more than just Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware, Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib, among others. And what the Broncos had was more than enough to dominate and prevent the Bears from advancing beyond the Broncos' 43-yard line, let alone threaten to score in a 22-0 whitewashing at Soldier Field.

"That shows the depth we have," said T.J. Ward, who roared into the backfield on a safety blitz for one of seven sacks racked up by the defense in a performance that offered the first tangible statement that the unit wants the sequel to its blockbuster season to be football's answer to The Empire Strikes Back, and be superior to the original that spawned it.

One reason why the defense believes it can be better is because of the depth that was on display at Soldier Field. Returning players like cornerbacks Bradley Roby, Kayvon Webster and Lorenzo Doss, outside linebackers Shane Ray and Shaquil Barrett and inside linebackers Corey Nelson and Zaire Anderson are a year older, a year wiser and a year better.

Roby, Webster and Doss shut down Chicago's receivers. Ray and Barrett blew up plays near the line of scrimmage, with Ray showing his improved awareness and strength at the point of attack against the run.

"Last year, we had a lot of young guys," Ray said. "But now we have a lot of young guys that are playing at a high level. That's the most important thing -- for our depth to continue so step up."

It starts with having performances that resemble the one the Broncos notched last year. Thursday was a good example. Between incompletions, sacks and tackles for losses, 21 of the Bears' 48 plays ended in no gain or with a loss of yardage -- a whopping 44 percent.

That's a lot.

Of course, that's a typical performance for the Broncos defense, especially compared with the standard it set last January and February. Against Carolina in Super Bowl 50, the Broncos held the Panthers to no gain or a loss on 49.3 percent of their 75 plays from scrimmage.

This was the textbook example of a team that picked up where it left off.

"It's definitely the same attitude. It may be a little bit better as far as wanting to dominate the opponent," Ward said. "We're clicking."

Of course, a year ago at this time, the defense was already dominating opponents, serving notice of the dismantlings to come.

But Ward sees this unit being ahead of where it was 12 months ago.

"Absolutely," he said, and he needed to say no more. Despite missing some of its key components, it already looks to be in regular-season form.

"It says we're at another level right now. We have top-tier players, but then we have a group of backups that can start for other teams."

And it is in that core of dynamic players itching for their opportunities that the possibility of matching and even going beyond last year's greatness exists.

"We have a lot more depth than we had last year," Ward said. "So it's very possible to repeat."

Broncos dominate Bears in Preseason Game 1

All three quarterbacks got reps, the defense dominated and the Broncos shutout the Bears, 22-0, in Chicago. (Photos by Eric Bakke unless otherwise noted)

No Title
1 / 47
No Title
2 / 47
No Title
3 / 47
No Title
4 / 47
No Title
5 / 47
No Title
6 / 47
No Title
7 / 47
No Title
8 / 47
No Title
9 / 47
No Title
10 / 47
No Title
11 / 47
No Title
12 / 47
No Title
13 / 47
No Title
14 / 47
No Title
15 / 47
No Title
16 / 47
No Title
17 / 47
No Title
18 / 47
No Title
19 / 47
No Title
20 / 47
No Title
21 / 47
No Title
22 / 47
No Title
23 / 47
No Title
24 / 47
No Title
25 / 47
No Title
26 / 47
No Title
27 / 47
No Title
28 / 47
No Title
29 / 47
No Title
30 / 47
No Title
31 / 47
No Title
32 / 47
No Title
33 / 47
No Title
34 / 47
No Title
35 / 47
No Title
36 / 47
No Title
37 / 47
No Title
38 / 47
No Title
39 / 47
No Title
40 / 47
Steve Woltmann
41 / 47
No Title
42 / 47
No Title
43 / 47
No Title
44 / 47
No Title
45 / 47
No Title
46 / 47
No Title
47 / 47
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: OLB Nik Bonitto finding stride as preseason debut approaches

The Broncos' second-round pick enjoyed perhaps his best practice since joining the team, as he could have recorded as many as four sacks in game conditions against the Cowboys during Thursday's joint practice.

news

As vote approaches for Senior finalists, Randy Gradishar feels 'real possibility' of election into Hall of Fame

"This is the first year in a long time that I've felt there's a real possibility of possibly getting in the Hall of Fame," Gradishar said Tuesday.

news

Broncos Camp Observations: Denver's offense thrives, defense holds strong in joint practice with Cowboys

"We were just so locked in," Russell Wilson said of Thursday's practice.

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: Broncos players 'fired up' after team meeting with Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group

After Day 13 of training camp, Broncos players discussed their impressions of the new ownership group and what they hope to see from Thursday's joint practice with the Cowboys.

news

Injury Report: Melvin Gordon III withheld from Wednesday practice as Broncos 'just taking care of his foot'

"We want to make sure [Gordon's] primed and ready for the season," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Broncos release initial unofficial 2022 depth chart

Position battles exist on Denver's roster — and the Broncos' unofficial depth chart reflects what observers have seen at practice at those spots over the last several weeks.

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: Calvin Anderson praises Russell Wilson's leadership, discusses strategy for protecting him

Tackle Calvin Anderson is taking advantage of his opportunities to get snaps with the starting offensive line, and he credits Wilson for his improvement.

news

Injury Report: Courtland Sutton dealing with 'little' shoulder issue, Ronald Darby 'day to day' with chest contusion

"[Courtland Sutton's] got a little shoulder thing we're just working through," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: DC Ejiro Evero approaches first game as play caller

The Broncos' first preseason game is just days away, and the matchup with the Cowboys may be just as important for Denver's coaching staff as it is for players looking to make an impression.

news

'She's my purpose': After the birth of his daughter, D.J. Jones returns to training camp with a new mindset

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones welcomed his first child on Thursday, and he looks to bring that dad strength to the field.

news

Broncos Camp Observations: Russell Wilson and Denver's offense continue to find success taking downfield shots

"We are always looking for those explosive plays," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of throwing the ball deep.

news

Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams, DT D.J. Jones among Broncos to return to practice

Advertising