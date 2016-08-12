Broncos defense serves notice in shutout preseason win over Bears

"Last year, we had a lot of young guys," Ray said. "But now we have a lot of young guys that are playing at a high level. That's the most important thing -- for our depth to continue so step up."

It starts with having performances that resemble the one the Broncos notched last year. Thursday was a good example. Between incompletions, sacks and tackles for losses, 21 of the Bears' 48 plays ended in no gain or with a loss of yardage -- a whopping 44 percent.

That's a lot.

Of course, that's a typical performance for the Broncos defense, especially compared with the standard it set last January and February. Against Carolina in Super Bowl 50, the Broncos held the Panthers to no gain or a loss on 49.3 percent of their 75 plays from scrimmage.

This was the textbook example of a team that picked up where it left off.

"It's definitely the same attitude. It may be a little bit better as far as wanting to dominate the opponent," Ward said. "We're clicking."

Of course, a year ago at this time, the defense was already dominating opponents, serving notice of the dismantlings to come.

But Ward sees this unit being ahead of where it was 12 months ago.

"Absolutely," he said, and he needed to say no more. Despite missing some of its key components, it already looks to be in regular-season form.

"It says we're at another level right now. We have top-tier players, but then we have a group of backups that can start for other teams."

And it is in that core of dynamic players itching for their opportunities that the possibility of matching and even going beyond last year's greatness exists.