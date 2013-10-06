Broncos Defeat Cowboys 51-48

DALLAS --Matt Prater's 28-yard field goal as time expired Denver's record perfect, as the Broncos outlasted the Cowboys 51-48 in a shootout at AT&T Stadium.
Peyton Manning threw for 414 yards and four touchdowns, and linebacker Danny Trevathan intercepted Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo with 1:57 remaining at the Dallas 24 yard-line, setting up Prater's game-winning kick.
Running back Knowshon Moreno scored a 1-yard touchdown with 2:39 remaining to tie the game at 48.
