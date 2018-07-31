Broncos training camp Day 3 observations

OBSERVATIONS

... Tight end Jake Butt came up big during the Broncos' first red-zone-heavy day of training camp, catching multiple passes inside the 20-yard line, including a 10-yard touchdown grab from Paxton Lynch.

... Marquette King had another strong day, at one point booming a 69-yard blast that went out of bounds at the 6-yard line.

... The heavy rotation of the five running backs continued. During one period early in practice, a different running back carried the ball on five consecutive plays, reflecting the wide-open competition.

"It brings the competitor out in each one of us," rookie Royce Freeman said. "I think that's going to make us better. You can't get better without competing, and nobody wants anything handed to them."

... One red-zone touchdown was made possible by running back Dave Williams, even though he didn't score it. With the defense blitzing on a first-and-goal play, Williams picked up the blitz from safety Darian Stewart, giving Case Keenum just enough time to locate Demaryius Thomas in the left side of the end zone for the score.

... Persistence helped Austin Traylor catch a touchdown pass from Lynch during a red-zone period, as he was held as he ran his route in the back of the end zone, but still managed to make the grab.

... Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb made his second play on the ball in coverage so far in camp, breaking up a pass intended for tight end Brian Parker. He nearly intercepted a pass during Saturday's practice.

Improving the coverage skills of the outside linebackers has been a focal point, and so far, the results are promising.

"From the outside-linebacker position, we've mostly been just covering into zone, but now we're incorporating a lot more man coverage, covering those tight ends, covering those backs," outside linebacker Shane Ray said. "It adds a new level to our game."