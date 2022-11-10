Denver Broncos | News

Broncos, councilmembers of Denver & Aurora, RAWtools conclude series of gun buyback events to help reduce gun violence

Nov 10, 2022 at 11:31 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In their commitment to help reduce gun violence, the Broncos have worked to make an impact in the Denver community over the last eight months with a series of gun buyback events.

Partnering with RAWtools, a nonprofit focused on gun-violence prevention, as well as Denver councilmember Amanda Sawyer and Aurora councilmember Curtis Gardner, the group hosted eight gun buyback events from March through October. Participants could anonymously turn in their firearms at each buyback event by pulling into a drive-thru, where volunteers would remove the guns from their vehicles and disarm them.

In the eight buyback events throughout the year, the program collected over 900 firearms from 448 donors. RAWtools will melt down the guns and convert them into garden tools, which will later be donated back into the community.

"Gun violence is now the number one cause of death of youth in America," Sawyer said. "These buybacks provided an opportunity to change those statistics by reducing the availability of firearms in homes and vehicles, which can help stop firearm deaths related to suicides, accidents, crimes of opportunity and domestic violence. I'll never forget the mother who turned in the gun her son had used to take his own life. She shared that she attended our buyback specifically because she knew the firearm would be turned into a garden tool and used to create and sustain life. This kind of closure illustrates the harm reduction aspect of our buybacks, which was just as important to our residents as the number of weapons taken off the street. These results show we made a difference in our community."

Participants who donated firearms had several reasons for doing so. One in four reported that they were afraid of theft, while 19 percent had concerns about children accessing the firearms. Twelve percent had no way of storing their gun safely, and 36 donors noted that they have previously experienced gun violence-related trauma. Donating their firearms at the buyback events allowed participants to alleviate these concerns, and in some cases, the program was lifesaving.

"Over the course of these eight events, we've heard powerful stories of the difference being made in our communities, including lives saved and mental-health crises averted," Gardner said. "The partnership with Councilmember Sawyer, RAWtools and the Denver Broncos has truly made a difference."

Photos: Broncos cohost gun buyback event with RAWtools and local councilmembers

The Broncos partnered with RAWtools to host a gun buyback event on Saturday, along with local councilmembers and volunteers.

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
1 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
2 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
3 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
4 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
5 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
6 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
7 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
8 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
9 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
10 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
11 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
12 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
13 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
14 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
15 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
16 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
17 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
18 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
19 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
20 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
21 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
22 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
23 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
24 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
25 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
26 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
27 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
28 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
29 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
30 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Tyrie Cleveland meets a young man during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
31 / 63

Tyrie Cleveland meets a young man during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
People gather for a Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
32 / 63

People gather for a Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Tyrie Cleveland meets a young man during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
33 / 63

Tyrie Cleveland meets a young man during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Tyrie Cleveland poses with people from the Denver Public Safety Program during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
34 / 63

Tyrie Cleveland poses with people from the Denver Public Safety Program during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Tyrie Cleveland during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
35 / 63

Tyrie Cleveland during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Tyrie Cleveland poses with a young woman during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
36 / 63

Tyrie Cleveland poses with a young woman during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Tyrie Cleveland poses with people during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
37 / 63

Tyrie Cleveland poses with people during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Tyrie Cleveland poses with people during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
38 / 63

Tyrie Cleveland poses with people during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Allie Engelken and Curtis Gardner speak during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
39 / 63

Allie Engelken and Curtis Gardner speak during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Allie Engelken speaks during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
40 / 63

Allie Engelken speaks during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Allie Engelken and Curtis Gardner speak during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
41 / 63

Allie Engelken and Curtis Gardner speak during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Curtis Gardner speaks during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
42 / 63

Curtis Gardner speaks during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Curtis Gardner speaks during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
43 / 63

Curtis Gardner speaks during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
People gather for a Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
44 / 63

People gather for a Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
People gather for a Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
45 / 63

People gather for a Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Pastor Marlin Saunders speaks during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
46 / 63

Pastor Marlin Saunders speaks during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Curtis Gardner speaks during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
47 / 63

Curtis Gardner speaks during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Pastor Marlin Saunders speaks during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
48 / 63

Pastor Marlin Saunders speaks during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
A woman hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
49 / 63

A woman hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
A boy hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
50 / 63

A boy hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Tyrie Cleveland hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
51 / 63

Tyrie Cleveland hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Tyrie Cleveland hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
52 / 63

Tyrie Cleveland hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
53 / 63

Volunteers accept and destroy guns during a gun buy back event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Allie Engelken hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
54 / 63

Allie Engelken hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
People watch as a woman hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
55 / 63

People watch as a woman hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
A boy hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
56 / 63

A boy hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Liz Jeralds hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
57 / 63

Liz Jeralds hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
People gather for a Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
58 / 63

People gather for a Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
kids hammer a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
59 / 63

kids hammer a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Patrick Smyth hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
60 / 63

Patrick Smyth hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Megan Boyle hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
61 / 63

Megan Boyle hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Megan Boyle hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
62 / 63

Megan Boyle hammers a gun into a garden toolduring the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
A group photo during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
63 / 63

A group photo during the Transforming Gun Violence community event after a gun buyback event on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Reducing gun violence is a cause that is important to many Broncos players, as some of them have been directly impacted. Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland lost his brother to gun violence 10 years ago, and he volunteered at the fourth gun-buyback event at Heritage Christian Center in June.

"I lost a brother in 2012 [to] gun violence, so it was only right for me to come out here, show my support and learn more about gun violence," Cleveland said during the event. "[In] 2012, [my brother] got caught up in gun violence. He was murdered outside of my house. It was just a tough situation to go through, especially at a young age. So, I've been dealing with it ever since, just trying to do more things to try to support this movement and stuff like that."

Cleveland was one of 137 volunteers who dedicated their time to making these gun-buyback events possible. Thirty-eight percent of the volunteers attended two or more events, and members of the community totaled 741 volunteer hours across the eight events.

"The tremendous support of the community who showed up to volunteer, many of them impacted by gun violence themselves, shows the need to not only continue providing opportunities to safely dispose of unwanted firearms, but to provide spaces for our community to be a part of the solution," RAWtools' executive director Mike Martin said. "From the 25-30 volunteers at each buyback, people who shared their story ... and the amazing community organizations and faith spaces that hosted each buyback, I'm grateful for their support."

As part of the club's Inspire Change program, the Broncos awarded $35,000 grants to six organizations chosen by the players in January, including RAWtools. The Broncos' donation to RAWtools was used to support relevant gun donation events and nonviolence programs locally in Denver and Aurora.

