Broncos Continue Record Pace

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --With more than half of the season in the books, the Broncos are still projecting at a record pace.
See below for the projected full-season numbers in various team and individual statistical categories:
|2013 DENVER BRONCOS PROJECTIONS
|Player/Category
|Current
|Projected
|Note
|Peyton Manning
|262-369, 3,249 yds., 33 TDs, 121.0 rtg.
|465-656, 5,776 yds., 59 TDs, 121.0 rtg.
|Yards and TDs would set new NFL record
|Demaryius Thomas
|55 rec., 793 yds., 9 TDs
|98 rec., 1,410 yds., 16 TDs
|Would be most TDs and fourth-most yards by a Broncos receiver
|Eric Decker
|49 rec., 721 yds., 3 TD
|87 rec., 1,282 yds., 5 TDs
|Would set career high for catches and yards
|Wes Welker
|53 rec., 576 yds., 9 TDs
|94 rec., 1,024 yds., 16 TDs
|Would be most TDs by a Broncos receiver
|Julius Thomas
|42 rec., 547 yds., 9 TD
|75 rec., 972 yds., 16 TDs
|16 TDs would rank second among TEs in NFL history
|Knowshon Moreno
|511 rush yds, 336 rec. yds, 9 TDs
|908 rush yds, 597 rec. yds, 16 TDs
|1,505 total yds would rank 9th in team history
|Matt Prater
|12-12 FGs, 47-47 PAT, 83 pts.
|21-21 FGs, 84-84 PAT, 147 pts.
|138 points is Broncos' single-season record
|Total Offensive Yds.
|4,128
|7,339
|7,474 is current NFL record ('11 Saints)
|Team First Downs
|247
|439
|444 is current NFL record ('12 Patriots)
|Team Points
|371
|660
|589 is current NFL record ('07 Patriots)
|Total TDs
|48
|85
|75 is current NFL record ('11 Patriots)