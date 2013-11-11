Denver Broncos | News

Broncos Continue Record Pace

Nov 11, 2013 at 02:18 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --With more than half of the season in the books, the Broncos are still projecting at a record pace.

See below for the projected full-season numbers in various team and individual statistical categories:

2013 DENVER BRONCOS PROJECTIONS
Player/CategoryCurrentProjectedNote
Peyton Manning262-369, 3,249 yds., 33 TDs, 121.0 rtg.465-656, 5,776 yds., 59 TDs, 121.0 rtg.Yards and TDs would set new NFL record
Demaryius Thomas55 rec., 793 yds., 9 TDs98 rec., 1,410 yds., 16 TDsWould be most TDs and fourth-most yards by a Broncos receiver
Eric Decker49 rec., 721 yds., 3 TD87 rec., 1,282 yds., 5 TDsWould set career high for catches and yards
Wes Welker53 rec., 576 yds., 9 TDs94 rec., 1,024 yds., 16 TDsWould be most TDs by a Broncos receiver
Julius Thomas42 rec., 547 yds., 9 TD75 rec., 972 yds., 16 TDs16 TDs would rank second among TEs in NFL history
Knowshon Moreno511 rush yds, 336 rec. yds, 9 TDs908 rush yds, 597 rec. yds, 16 TDs1,505 total yds would rank 9th in team history
Matt Prater12-12 FGs, 47-47 PAT, 83 pts.21-21 FGs, 84-84 PAT, 147 pts.138 points is Broncos' single-season record
Total Offensive Yds.4,1287,3397,474 is current NFL record ('11 Saints)
Team First Downs247439444 is current NFL record ('12 Patriots)
Team Points371660589 is current NFL record ('07 Patriots)
Total TDs488575 is current NFL record ('11 Patriots)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

