Broncos come up with timely turnovers in win over Texans

Rookie safety Will Parks said he knew right away the play was a fumble, but he couldn't think of a time in real life when he'd seen a quarterback lose control of the ball without being touched.

"I've seen that on a video game," Parks said. "I [haven't] played Madden in a while, but that's the last time I [saw] it: Madden '14. I don't know who was on the cover. … Was I on the field that play? I don't know. But when I [saw] that happen, I was like, 'Wow.' That's all you can say."

The play stood after video review and the Broncos took over at the Houston 25-yard line. The offense would march the ball to the Texans 3-yard line before settling for a field goal that pushed the lead to 15 with 11:31 remaining in the game.

The offense certainly noticed – and appreciated – the spots in which the defense put them in the second half. Two of the Broncos' three scoring drives in the second half began inside the Texans 35-yard line, and all three stemmed from either turnovers or a turnover on downs.