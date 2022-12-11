Denver Broncos | News

Dalton Risner inactive, D.J. Jones active for Week 14 matchup with Chiefs

Dec 11, 2022 at 12:35 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will feature their eighth different starting group of offensive linemen of the season during Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Guard Dalton Risner was among the Broncos' inactive players after being listed as questionable for the game.

Denver must now start yet another new configuration along their offensive line, which has featured plenty of turnover during the first 12 games of the season.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones and inside linebacker Justin Strnad, who were also listed as questionable, are active for the game.

Denver previously ruled out wide receiver Courtland Sutton, linebacker Dakota Allen and fullback/tight end Andrew Beck. Defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike was also ruled out after being added to the injury report with an illness on Saturday.

Cornerback K'Waun Williams will return to the field for the first time since Week 10 vs. Tennessee.

Albert Okwuegbunam is also active. He has not appeared in a game since Week 5.

For a complete look at the Broncos' inactives, see below:

