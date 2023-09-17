Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Broncos CB Riley Moss among inactives for Week 2 meeting with Commanders

Sep 17, 2023 at 12:55 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230917_Inactive_thumb

DENVER — Despite being a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, cornerback Riley Moss will not make his season debut.

The third-round pick was among the Broncos' five inactives for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

Outside linebacker Frank Clark was previously ruled out.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was not among the Broncos' inactives and will officially make his season debut. Tight end Nate Adkins and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom are active for the first time in their young careers, while cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian will also make his season debut.

The Broncos are only required to have five inactives, as they elevated one practice-squad player and have just 52 players on their active roster.

For a complete look at inactives, please see below:

INACTIVES_WEEK2

Related Content

news

WR Jerry Jeudy inactive for Week 1 matchup vs. Raiders

Jeudy was listed as questionable for the game with a hamstring injury.
news

CB Damarri Mathis inactive for Broncos' season finale vs. Chargers

He was listed as questionable after being limited in practice late in the week with a concussion.
news

DT D.J. Jones, OLB Baron Browning inactive for matchup with Chiefs

WR Jerry Jeudy is active for Sunday's game after being listed as questionable.
news

WR Courtland Sutton, OLB Randy Gregory among Broncos active for Week 16 matchup with Rams

Sutton has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of a Week 13 game in Baltimore.
news

Dalton Risner, D.J. Jones among Broncos active for matchup with Cardinals

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory and offensive lineman Billy Turner are officially active for the game, as well.

news

Dalton Risner inactive, D.J. Jones active for Week 14 matchup with Chiefs

Cornerback K'Waun Williams will return to the field for the first time since Week 10 vs. Tennessee.
news

Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton active for Broncos' matchup with Ravens

Jeudy suffered an ankle injury on the first offensive snap of Denver's Week 10 loss to the Titans.
news

FB/TE Andrew Beck, OLB Jake Martin active for Broncos' Week 12 matchup with Panthers

The Broncos announced their seven inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff.
news

Baron Browning, Kendall Hinton among Broncos active for Week 11 matchup with Raiders

All five of the Broncos who were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders are active for the contest.
news

Justin Simmons inactive for Broncos' Week 10 matchup vs. Titans

Simmons was listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game.
news

DeShawn Williams, Quinn Meinerz, D.J. Jones active for Broncos' Week 7 game vs. Jets

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell was the lone player to be listed as questionable who will not play on Sunday.

Advertising