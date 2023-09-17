Broncos CB Riley Moss among inactives for Week 2 meeting with Commanders

DENVER — Despite being a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, cornerback Riley Moss will not make his season debut.

The third-round pick was among the Broncos' five inactives for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

Outside linebacker Frank Clark was previously ruled out.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was not among the Broncos' inactives and will officially make his season debut. Tight end Nate Adkins and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom are active for the first time in their young careers, while cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian will also make his season debut.

The Broncos are only required to have five inactives, as they elevated one practice-squad player and have just 52 players on their active roster.