Broncos Camp Questions: Who will back up Russell Wilson?

In recent years, the Broncos have seen more than they would like to of their backups. In five of the six years since Super Bowl 50, the Broncos have seen their starter get injured and miss time. And while the Broncos surely hope to buck that trend in 2022, it's critical to be ready.

It's also worth noting that a backup quarterback does more than simply stay ready to play. He will also likely spend the most time of any player with Wilson, and his ability to provide a helpful voice in the quarterback room could be critical.

Heading into training camp, the Broncos have a pair of options to fill that spot, as Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien are set to compete for the job.

Johnson, a fifth-round pick in 2008, has spent time with a slew of teams and appeared in 37 games during his career. The veteran is just 1-8 as a starter, but he completed 67.1 percent of his passes for five touchdowns and two interceptions as he returned to the NFL in 2021 after stints with the Alliance of American Football and XFL.

Rypien, meanwhile, is poised to enter the fourth year of his career and has thrown passes in three games since entering the league. He led the Broncos to a "Thursday Night Football" win over the Jets in 2020 despite three interceptions, but he'll enter yet another system in 2022.

Both players received reps during the offseason program, and there did not appear to be a set hierarchy during the media-viewing portions of practice.

During training camp and the preseason, Johnson and Rypien will look to prove they are capable of serving as the backup for a playoff contender. The Broncos must also decide what they're looking for at the position. Johnson certainly has the edge in experience, and he's worked in lots of different systems. In the quarterback room, it's possible he may have more wisdom to share with Wilson. Rypien, though, could be the better option if Denver is looking to find a long-term solution at the position. He'll be just 26 years old when the season begins, and it's possible Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett could develop him into the ideal backup quarterback.