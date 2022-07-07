Broncos Camp Questions: How will the defensive line shape up?

Paton then retained DeShawn Williams on a one-year deal before adding more depth in the draft. Denver used its second fourth-round pick on Eyioma Uwazurike, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound player from Iowa State, and snagged Wisconsin's Matt Henningsen in the sixth round.

Multi-year starters Dre'Mont Jones and Mike Purcell return to help bolster the line, and Jonathan Kongbo, Marquiss Spencer, McTelvin Agim and Jonathan Harris will also compete for roles.

Soon, we'll start to learn how the addition of talented players will lead to a rotation.

In the Broncos' 3-4 defense, Denver would feature two defensive ends and a nose tackle in its base defense and likely two down linemen when the team shifts to a five-defensive-back look.

Dre'Mont Jones, likely the Broncos' best pass-rushing defensive lineman, should earn a starting role for the third consecutive season, and D.J. Jones, the Broncos' prized free-agent acquisition, should also earn a starting job.

The question for Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero and Defensive Line Coach Marcus Dixon is where to play D.J. Jones. During his introductory press conference, Evero noted D.J. Jones' ability to play both nose tackle and defensive end. If they play him at nose, then Williams could be the other likely starter at defensive end — with Harris, Henningsen, Kongbo, Spencer and Agim competing for snaps, as well. But if the Broncos shift D.J. Jones to the other defensive end spot, then Purcell becomes the likely candidate to start at nose tackle. Of course, teams no longer spend the majority of their defensive snaps in a base defense, which means it's likely more important to learn which two linemen will take the field when the Broncos shift to a nickel defense.

During training camp, the Broncos should also get a sense of how they feel about their depth. Behind the two Joneses, Williams and Purcell, the Broncos largely have a group of young and/or unproven players. If Uwazurike and Henningsen show potential in the preseason — or if players like Agim and Harris continue to grow — then the Broncos should feel solid about their rotation. Most teams tend to keep six defensive linemen on their 53-man roster, which means a handful of players could compete for just two spots.