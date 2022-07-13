Broncos Camp Questions: How will the Broncos split carries between Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III?

HOW WILL THE BRONCOS SPLIT CARRIES BETWEEN JAVONTE WILLIAMS AND MELVIN GORDON III?

For much of the Broncos' offseason, it appeared Javonte Williams was set to take the reins.

After a rookie season in which Williams bullied defenders and averaged more broken tackles per carry than any back in the league, the UNC product seemed poised to take over the Broncos' No. 1 running back duties. Melvin Gordon III, who started the bulk of the Broncos' games in 2021 and shared carries with Williams, headed off to free agency — and Williams looked destined for more carries.

When the Broncos re-signed Gordon in late April — just ahead of the NFL Draft — it created a series of questions around the running back position. But it also made the position group better — and likely much stronger than it would have been with Williams and a mid-to-late round draft pick in the rotation.

In 2021, Williams and Gordon formed perhaps the league's best running back duo, as each player rushed for more than 900 yards and combined for 12 rushing touchdowns. Though it's perhaps an overgeneralization, Gordon provided the ability to hit a hole and take off for a long gain, while Williams punished opposing defenders. Gordon bookended his season with long touchdown runs against the Giants and Chiefs, and Williams earned national attention for runs like the one against Baltimore when he carried Marlon Humphrey on his back for 20 yards.

Gordon's return, however beneficial it ends up being for the Broncos, does make things far less clear. Will Williams still ascend to a starting role? Will Gordon hold onto the job that has belonged to him for the past two seasons? And no matter which player emerges as the starter, how will Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett and Running Backs Coach Tyrone Wheatley handle the carries?