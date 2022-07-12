Broncos Camp Questions: Can the Broncos' outside linebackers lead a pass-rush resurgence?

"We needed to add a difference-maker," General Manager George Paton said during Gregory's introductory presser. "I feel like we have [that] in Randy Gregory. We feel like Randy's an impact-type player. When you look at the free-agent class, he stood out, just the way he plays the game. We played Dallas this year, and he's a guy we had to game-plan for. He puts the fear into offensive coordinators, because he can impact the game at any time."

Gregory, though, will also need to stay available, as he's missed at least five games in four of his five seasons on the field.

The Broncos will need both Chubb and Gregory to make an impact, especially in a loaded AFC West. Denver can keep pace with Wilson under center, but Chubb and Gregory must get to Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr if the Broncos hope to win the AFC West. Of course, Chubb and Gregory alone may not be enough. Paton spoke this offseason about needing "waves" of pass rushers — and the Broncos should have that.

Denver used their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Oklahoma edge rusher Nik Bonitto, whose bend off the edge has drawn comparisons to Miller. Malik Reed and Jonathon Cooper both return, and Denver shifted Baron Browning to outside linebacker during the offseason program. Undrafted rookie Christopher Allen could also make a push for a spot, if he returns to full practice participation following an injury last season.

As much as training camp and the preseason will be about Chubb and Gregory finding a rhythm together, it will also help determine who constitutes the second wave. Bonitto's draft pedigree suggests he'll get an early shot at playing time, but Browning, Reed and Cooper will likely battle for the fourth edge rushing position. Browning's teammates have praised his ability to make the transition to edge, and it's possible he can find another role a year after starting at inside linebacker last season.

The final question the Broncos must answer is how to distribute the snaps among the waves of pass rushers. Former head coach Vic Fangio preferred for his starting edge rushers to play 90 percent of the defensive snaps. Will Evero and Outside Linebackers Coach Bert Watts follow a similar strategy with Chubb and Gregory? Or will they find a way to work Bonitto and others onto the field at a higher clip?

Whoever is on the field will need to have more of an impact than the Broncos' edge rushers had a year ago, when they ranked just 18th in the league in sacks.