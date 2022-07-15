Broncos Camp Questions: How will the Broncos use Albert Okwuegbunam and Greg Dulcich?

The Broncos, though, weren't content at the position. After selecting Nik Bonitto in the second round, the Broncos used their third-round pick on another athletic receiving tight end in Greg Dulcich. The UCLA product was the second-ranked tight end on The Athletic's list of draft prospects, and he posted 10 touchdowns and more than 1,200 receiving yards across his last two seasons in college.

"With my receiver background, the separation I get, it wasn't around with any of the other tight ends in this class," Dulcich said after being drafted. "That's something that makes me stand out, and that's something I'm going to contribute at the next level."

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett has praised both Dulcich's ability to stretch the field and his "soft hands" that are quarterback friendly.

Okwuegbunam and Dulcich join Eric Tomlinson, Eric Saubert and Andrew Beck in the Broncos' tight end room, but it's clear the first two players should emerge as Denver's top receiving threats at the position.

In training camp, we'll start to understand how Hackett plans to use the two players. Okwuegbunam seems likely to head into the season as the starter, but Dulcich made a push to earn reps during the offseason before he suffered a minor injury that caused him to miss some time. If Dulcich has a strong training camp and preseason, it's quite possible he could earn early playing time and targets.

Then, of course, there's the possibility of using both on the field at the same time. A year ago, only Miami used 12 personnel — one running back, two wide receivers, two tight ends — more than the Green Bay Packers. Hackett is expected to introduce many of those same offensive principles in Denver. Wilson, too, has familiarity with the grouping, as Seattle was among the top 10 teams in using 12 personnel.

With both Okwuegbunam and Dulcich on the field, the Broncos could have quite the advantage. Add, say, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy to the mix, and opposing defenses will have to deal with four dynamic weapons with varying builds. Linebackers may not be fast enough to keep up with Dulcich and Okwuegbunam — and safeties may not be big enough to stop them.