Broncos Camp Observations: Russell Wilson and Denver's offense continue to find success taking downfield shots

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Bombs away.

The Broncos may not hit on every deep pass they attempt, but it's clear they won't stop trying to connect on deep shots. Through 11 days of training camp, the deep ball appears to be a staple of a Denver offense that is tailored to Russell Wilson's strengths.

During Monday's training camp practice, Denver's defense seemed to hold the edge at the line of scrimmage and in the surrounding areas. But the Broncos looked deep early and often — and the unit found its share of success.

Reserve quarterback Josh Johnson started the fireworks with a deep pass to Jalen Virgil that would have resulted in at least a 50-yard gain in a game scenario. Then, Wilson looked to Sutton for more.

Late in practice, Wilson chucked one to Sutton down the right sideline, and he appeared to draw a pass-interference flag working against Essang Bassey.

Wilson capped the day with one of his patented moon balls, and Sutton leapt up to haul it in over Ronald Darby. Sutton fell to the ground, but he completed the catch for another big gain.

As Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted after practice, the Broncos' offense is designed to open up the field.

"In the end, the idea is to always look for the deep ball — anything down the field," Hackett said. "We are always looking for those explosive plays. [Running Backs Coach] Tyrone Wheatley always tells me, 'Just throw a go, I don't care if it is completed or not, it's just going to make it easier to run because they are going to be nervous and they are going to have to defend it.' So, a lot of the things we want to do [are] always down the field."

Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten noted that Wilson likes to throw it deep more than most — and the Broncos are happy to oblige.