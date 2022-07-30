Broncos Camp Observations: Pat Surtain II's pass breakups highlight strong day for secondary

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Perhaps it would be easier to note when Pat Surtain II doesn't make a highlight play during training camp.

Two days after an impressive pass breakup to end practice, the Broncos' second-year cornerback turned in another strong day as Denver practiced for the final time before their off day.

On two separate occasions, Russell Wilson looked deep toward a receiver with Surtain in coverage. And on two separate occasions, Surtain made a difficult play look routine.

"It's crazy," said Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero of Surtain's ability to make the position look easy. "It's effortless. He's such a smooth athlete, and I think that's one of the qualities of really good players, is they just make it look easy. He's definitely in that [group]."

He first shadowed Courtland Sutton down the sideline and timed his jump to knock the ball away. Later, working against Tim Patrick down the seam, Surtain nearly snagged his first interception of camp.

"I'll go over to him each and every day," Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten quipped, "and say, 'Can you let us complete a pass, please? Just once?' It is a very, very good defense. We get tested daily."

DEFENSIVE BACKS MAKING PLAYS

Surtain wasn't the only defensive back to make plays, as the secondary turned in a strong performance.

Late in practice, Ronald Darby recorded the first interception — or takeaway of any kind — when he picked off Russell Wilson and took off in the other direction. Darby may have scored in game conditions.

In the same period, fourth-round pick Damarri Mathis applied tight coverage and recorded a PBU. He nearly intercepted the pass, as well.

"I feel like I've been progressing real good," Mathis said. "I feel like coming in at OTAs and minicamp … kind of gave us a little kick start of how it was going to be in camp. Everything's been smooth, just trying to get better and learn as much as I can."

Safety J.R. Reed could've snagged an interception of his own when a pass went off the receiver's hands and popped up to him in the secondary. Reed had another pass breakup earlier in practice.

A mix of dynamic talent and a proven defensive scheme should put the Broncos' secondary in position to make its share of plays this year.