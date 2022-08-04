Broncos Camp Observations: Offense shows potential with big play, touchdown in two-minute drill

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In a league defined by one-possession games, a team's ability to overcome a late-game deficit can change the course of a season.

And during Thursday's training camp practice, the Broncos got one of their first looks at how Russell Wilson and the team's new-look offense will respond in the biggest moments.

Late in practice, Wilson and Co. took over at their own 20-yard line trailing 14-10 with 1:48 to play and two timeouts.

Then they went to work.

On the first play of the series, Wilson found tight end Albert Okwuegbunam down the seam for a 17-yard gain that pushed the Broncos closer to midfield. From there, a false start, a near interception by linebacker Jonas Griffith and an intermediate completion left the Broncos' offense facing a fourth-and-4 scenario.

On the critical play, Wilson dropped back and launched a pass down the left sideline. With Ronald Darby in tight coverage, Courtland Sutton leapt up and hauled in the pass for a 34-yard completion. It was undoubtedly Sutton's best play of camp and one of the better moments for the offensive unit, as a whole.

"We had something that we wanted to get to there," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of the play. "A little miscommunication, which actually turned into a different play that we didn't know was going to happen, but that's how sometimes great plays happen. A brand new play. Courtland ran a beautiful route and I loved how he flattened it, and Russ did a great job. We had great protection up front and he stepped to the left and got an explosive [play]."

A moment later, the Broncos were in the end zone, as Wilson fired to an open Trey Quinn for an 18-yard score on the next play.

"I was just telling [General Manager] George [Paton], two-minute is typically one of the hardest things to get going for a brand-new offense," Hackett said. "Just getting everybody on the same page, because everything's happening so fast, trying to process situations, all those things. To see that happen only the second time we've done it [in training camp] — first time in end-of-game — was really great. It was great working with Russ through that one and watching him. He called that last play, which was absolutely fantastic, and hit it for the touchdown. It's one of those things, you just always want to see progression. You always want to see guys getting better, slowly but surely, and that was a good one. Got a long way to go, but that was really nice to see."

Hackett said in those moments, he'll "plant some seeds in [Wilson's] mind" and give him several plays that could be options. Then, Wilson has the authority to make the call.

"I give him those, we talk about it and then he runs with it," Hackett said. "I'm always kind of in his ear. But it's his choice, whatever he's feeling."