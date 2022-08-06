Broncos Camp Observations: Jerry Jeudy runs 'brilliant' route for deep TD, continues strong training camp

HUG IT OUT

After several padded practices, the Broncos had their first extracurricular activities pop up on Saturday. After one 11-on-11 play, defensive tackle McTelvin Agim and offensive lineman Ben Braden were involved in a minor scuffle that involved a couple of exchanged shoves.

"I have been around football a long time, and you can't hide that," Hackett said.

Both players were sent to the sideline and didn't re-enter the remaining plays of the period. During an ensuing water break, Hackett spent several minutes animatedly talking to Agim and Braden.

"I just kicked those guys off the field," Hackett said. "In the end, that's what happens in a game. In a game, if something like that happens, somebody's [kicked] out — potentially for the whole game — [and] it hurts the team. In the end, we talk about the team — it's all about the team — and I know it's a heated battle out there, but it's all about controlled aggression. No matter what happens, you can't throw a punch. You can't do anything like that. That's not what we want, that's not what we coach. … After that, we talked, cleared the air, made sure they were all good and they were able to come back onto the field."

After the discussion, Hackett, Agim and Braden all hugged it out. That's not the first time Hackett has used the tactic, according to Lloyd Cushenberry III.

"We had some scuffles in the spring and he made the guys hug in the team meeting in front of everybody," Cushenberry said. "We don't want to fight our teammates. Things get heated out there, but we've got to understand someone's going to get thrown out if we throw a punch. So we can't have that."

Cushenberry has yet to have make up with any of his teammates on the defensive line.

"I'm usually the one breaking it up," Cushenberry said with a smile.

JUST IN CASE

For the first time in training camp, rookie center Luke Wattenberg got a few snaps of work with the first-team unit in place of Cushenberry. Hackett explained after practice that the move was designed to prepare the offense in case Wattenberg is inserted into a game by necessity.

"You're only going to find out how those young guys are if they are thrown in there," Hackett said. "How does it feel when, all of a sudden, Russell Wilson is taking a snap from you? These are things we have to [do to] … get through that. We have to work through that. Those guys have to get on the same page, so that if we do need him, he is ready to rock."

QUICK HITS

… Wide receivers Seth Williams, Jalen Virgil and Darrius Shepherd scored touchdowns during the Broncos' first one-on-one drills of training camp, while rookie cornerback Damarri Mathis played particularly good defense on one snap.

… Linebacker Josey Jewell made a couple of good stops that would have been tackles for loss under game conditions.

… Ronald Darby broke up a pass intended for Albert Okwuegbunam in an 11-on-11 period, and Justin Simmons almost picked off the deflected throw.

… Newly signed running back Max Borghi saw plenty of action and was able to show his speed to turn the corner on a couple of runs.

… The Broncos had a pair of fumbled snaps, one of which came during an exchange between Wilson and Wattenberg. After the miscue, Wilson took several snaps from Wattenberg on the side.

… Safety Dellarin Turner-Yell blew up a double team on a special teams coverage play. The rookie's path to a roster spot will likely depend on his special teams contributions.